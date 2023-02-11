Rush hour chaos as lorry hits bridge - your views online

Michael Diegnan

How many more times is this going to happen? It is time to stop big lorries using this road and make it for cars and public transport only.

Ian Hodgson

How did the driver ever think he was going to get under that?

Jill Forrest

Obviously they lowered the bridge again without telling anyone!

Alison Martin

Again, really! Do truck drivers aim to hit this bridge?

Tony Marsh

Bridge says 14.9 ft….. driver told me his lorry was 14.5! Don’t think I’d have risked it.

Eileen Fréya Leishman

That bridge must be the most depressed in the country.

Gary Johnstone

Professional driver should know better.

Vicky Birrell

Two height signs clearly visible and still manages to hit the bridge! Should lose their licence for driving without due care and attention! Complete joke how often this happens.

Jaime Lea Mckinlay

Obviously he forgot to duck when going under.

Pearl Buchanan

So much for being a professional driver. M

Alan Gibb

Surely the number of times this happens is down to how poor the height restriction signs are posted? Put a big sign up on all approaches and give the lorry drivers time to reroute when they compare there height to the height of bridge. it can’t be that difficult, surely.

Rebekah Carral

Third or fourth time this year?

Ronnie Welch

He will never get that bridge on that lorry!

Danny Sheridan

How many times a year is this happening? is this bridge some sort of optical illusion? Is this roundabout Edinburgh's very own Bermuda Triangle? Enquir-ing minds want to know.

Leith Walk flats

Development proposals for 230 student beds and 54 flats put on hold by councillors after resident backlash

Raymond Rose

I can't recall there being any talk of six floors. My flat looks directly into the site and would be affected. What's going on? Why are extra floors suddenly in the proposal? Why aren't those affected sent proposal of changes as they happen instead of having to find out ourselves? Why should we have to check the CEC planning application regularly just in case there has been a change slipped in? Just let us know! Who do I inform that we don't want 5 - 6 storey buildings plonked in our back yard that aren't in keeping with height of existing buildings. Stack ‘em high and pile them in is just bad community planning.

Cliff Mcn

Well done, enough flats around. What about homes for homeless? When is the Scottish government going to start caring about people instead of profit?

Graeme Allan

How about flats for residents who will probably be here longer than the average 3-4 years of a degree course?

Alan Amos

Good, these student developments should be based on need not profit and be evaluated against social housing and presently there is a more compelling argument for building more social housing projects for city residents to live in as opposed to student flats. At the rate they are currently building student accommodation in Edinburgh there will be no one left in the city centre apart from students and they really don’t contribute much to the city economy as a whole compared to city residents who live and work and spend money in their respective communities.

Seb Blacksmith

Enough is enough, we need to come together against those selfish, ignorant clowns.

Paul Cuthbert

What’s going on with all these student flats? This, potentially the Jocks Lodge and the ones already getting built in Iona street? Where are all these students?

Margaret Gillies

This development is another proposed blot on the landscape. Why not build students flats on the Meadows or Holyrood park both these sites would be nearer the University! Look what they have done to Canonmills.

Andrew Kirk

How many more student flats are needed and where were they staying before?

