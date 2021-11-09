School parking row - your views online

Julie Aldred

Stand outside any school on any school day and watch how many people don't care about the safety of their children or others. The more these people are seen to be publicy punished for it the sooner it'll hopefully encourage others to park safely around schools; but I won't hold my breath.

Alex Monaghan

Same issues on Saughton Road at St Joseph’s. Some morning there’s really selfish and dangerous parking on double yellows and zig-zags making it difficult to come out from the side roads. At its worst around 8.45. Been reported a thousand times but no one cares.

Malcolm Sutherland

There should be a police unit, randomly going out from school to school prosecuting offenders. After all, it’s for the public and children’s safety. Schools should insist the police take action.

Heather Crombie

Parking wardens, get them in. They'll think twice about parking.

Angela Quinn

Don't park near a school - simple, really.

Maureen Willis

A simple remedy would be to paint red lines all around the school. No stopping or parking! Then let the wardens do their job. Nice litte earner for the council!

Samantha Gray

What’s wrong with walking kids to schoool these days?

Johnny Beskow

You can tell people until you’re blue in the face, but unless you take action, the situation will never change.

Laura Mcmurdo

There are too many selfish people in cars, I nearly got run over by a granny speeding yesterday.

Michael Campbell

This is at a council school. However, have you seen the cars that drop off the wee darlings at Watsons, Heriots and Stewart Melville? They block the roads and parking attendants do nothing. They simply chat and joke with the parents. No parking at schools should be city wide. Ridiculous how many cherubs are dropped off. Wonder if any are into climate change?

Jackie Hughes

No one likes being told what to do, it's human nature thinking we can do what ever we like, even if it's for their safety or someone else's. And the worst of it is they think it's OK. Shame on all.

June Spoonie Myles

And they wonder why kids are anti-social when their parents can’t behave.

Fiona Akacha

Does not surprise me. Saw it outside my son's primary school too.

Gus Stewart

Selfish, lazy people. Obey the rules or be fined. Simplest way to avoid the hassle....walk.

John Smith

Why not urge your staff not to get involved in matters that are reserved for the parking attendants/police? Unnecessary confrontation doesn’t set the finest example to their pupils.

Peter Fraser Wilson

Why don't kids walk to school? I walked one mile each way in all weathers, played sports, and there wasn't any fat on me till my 50s. Most kids are fat and want to sit on their PlayStation etc and let mammy run them about.

Jonny Booth

How many 4x4 Discoverys can we fit in a line to drop off one kid?

Geordie Mick

Lazy parents, plain and simple, won’t walk the length of themselves,

Sam Beech

Maybe the headteacher at Addiewell primary should be sending out letters to the parents that park the at the bus stop, which makes it hard for us to drop off and pick up. Even more so as it’s close to a bend.

Elizabeth Wright

Abusive behaviour towards teachers is epidemic and some find this funny. Student safety is the business of school staff.

Alec Middlemass

Have car exclusion zone outside schools of say 100-200 metres from the school gates while the children are entering or exiting the playground? Some schools already have this.

