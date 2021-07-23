Scotland internationals Caroline Weir and Kim Little sang the God Save the Queen with their Team GB team mates before their Olympics opener against Chile. What do you class as your national anthem?- your views online

Scotland's Sophie Howard, Caroline Weir and Kim Little celebrate as Lee Alexander saves a penalty.

National anthem

Scotland internationals Caroline Weir and Kim Little sang the God Save the Queen with their Team GB team mates before their Olympics opener against Chile. What do you class as your national anthem?

Scott Esson

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Well, singing an anthem that is against the people of Scotland is not the one that Scottish folk should sing.

Mikey McManus

“Great Britain” isn’t even a thing anymore, let alone a nation - it’s a political construct that isn’t relevant. The “United Kingdom” is just that - separate nations that make one in political union. GSTQ is the English national anthem and therefore not a sign of unity. Either UK athletes represent individual nations and have their own identity and anthem or the UK requires a new anthem to reflect it so.

Julie Logan

“Lord, grant that Marshal Wade, May by thy mighty aid, Victory bring. May he sedition hush and like a torrent rush, Rebellious Scots to crush, God save the Queen”. Never would I sing against my aine folk! Flower of Scotland always!

Katrina Boyle

British national anthem. I live in Scotland and we’re are part of the UK.

Anne Galloway Wood

Flower of Scotland! Should be individual countries at the Olympics anyway.

Hugh Cairney

Lots of Scots have represented UK at the Olympics and won medals in athletics, cycling, swimming, martial arts etc. There was never a problem then, so why should there be now? We had a referendum and we’re still British, no matter what the nats say.

Angie Fitzharris

If yor are representing GB it's God Save the Queen and if you are representing your own individual country then it that national anthem. Remember we are four small countries that make up one big one until we all go our separate ways.

Stewart Barton

They are representing GBR at the Olympics. Who cares? Give them a break. They should be focusing on performance not politics.

Andi Fisher

This so-called kingdom is anything but united and certainly not great.

Allan Jardine

Scotland the Brave. Was used at the Commonwealth Games in 1970.

Cheryl Johnston

Flower of Scotland always, unless it’s the Eurovision, Olympics etc because then we’re the UK or Great Britain, so God Save The Queen.

Jason Malone

God Save the Queen is a horrible, offensive dirge. I can’t stand to even listen to it, never mind sing it. Flower of Scotland for me.

Mark Musk

I've nothing against Flower of Scotland apart from the fact that I question whether a folk song written in the 1960s is appropriate as our ancient nation’s anthem. Oh, and you can't play it properly on our national musical instrument. Scotland the Brave or Scots Wha Hae for me.

Lynn Keddie

As much as it chokes me to say it, they're representing Team GB. It's the anthem I mute. All four nations of GB represent the Queen in the armed forces, it's just how it is at the moment.

David Blake

Flower of Scotland is the only anthem for my country. A dirge that pleages allegiance to a woman who was born to a rich family that we pay for and includes verses about crushing us Scots is vile and outdated!

Stewart Allan

Both options are pretty xenophobic in their own way, though they at least don’t sing those verses of God Save the Queen…

Gavin Markham

Next time Scotland play England will they sing both? Two international sides is ridiculous. Scotland only.

Ian Burnett

Scotland has only one national anthem and that’s Scotland The Brave. Our forefathers marched to war with that ringing in their ears. Most people don’t even know the tune, let alone the words!

John Colgan

When Team GB, it is obvious the anthem applies. But someone at ITV News needs to advise their 6.30pm newsreader that it is Team GB ladies football team and not England, as she advised.

Gordon Irvine

Highland Cathedral, without a shadow of a doubt. Words more uplifting than the others. Song about the people and the country. Not an individual! Not a dig at others either.

Megan Maclean

My daughter asked if ‘Yes sir, I can boogie’ was the national anthem the other day!

Stephanie Carrington