Scrapping speed limits on motorways - your views online

Tony Ross: I disagree totally with everything to do with the Tory Party, but I think bringing Britain’s motorway speed limits in line with the Autobahn and Autoroute in Europe is a good idea, because as it is, motorists in Britain regularly exceed those speed limits every day and get booked for doing it.

Jane Davidson: I think we go fast enough. There are enough people who have no idea of the proper way to drive on a motorway. It drives me daft when folk hog the outside lane once they have overtaken. I think our next Prime Minister should be concentrating on the economy and the dire circumstances families are facing.

Rick Burn: If she said she was going to abolish speed cameras entirely I'd vote for her.

Should sticking to a speed limit be a thing of the past on motorways such as the M8?

Paul Cuthbert: Edinburgh Council won’t allow it… they already want their stretch of the M8 reduced to 20mph. They thought about the bypass but you struggle to get to 15mph on it in rush hour or whenever a drop of rain falls from the sky anyway.

Fuzzygoth Dave: This is easily the most insane idea I've heard. People can’t afford to fill their petrol tanks right now, much less justify the extra it'll cost to cane it down a motorway at 100-plus mph. Not only is it ridiculous to be talking about it with petrol and desiel at and all-time high, this is the topic of conversation when we are en-route to a country full of people who can't afford to keep the lights on, heat their home or buy food. Those in charge actually need to address the issues at hand and stop trying to address issues that don't exist. Sort out the cost of living and then come back to this nonsense at a later date.

William Hatton: It’s not too bad an idea provided the road users still moderate their speed according to the weather. There’s no point doing 100mph in thick fog when you can't see more than 10ft in front of you.

Robert Howlieson: Maybe having a regional system that can limit speeds due to adverse weather and linked to average speed cameras would work.

Bindy Beridge: Unfortunately we don’t have the German mindset. I think there would be multiple deaths due to over-confidence in driving ability.

Iliyan Spiridonov: Unfortunately we don't have the German Autobahns either.

Danny Murphy: I think the speed limit is outdated as the safety of cars has vastly improved since it was set. I’m not sure having no speed limit is the right idea but the cost of changing all the signs from 70 to 80 would be hundreds of millions. So the commonsense approach would be no limit and just take the signs down or cover them up. I think what should be addressed is the HGV and other slower vehicles who often try to overtake and you are stuck behind them at 60 for a good while, holding up lots of people. I think they should be restricted to the slow lane with speed limiting so they all go the same speed, eliminating the need to overtake.

Sparky Heseltine: Great – fewer accidents as we’re not staring at our speedometers and getting distracted and not looking for speed cameras in case we’re five miles an hour over and no more going up people’s rear end as some dafties aren't sure about the limits. Also my dinner will still be hot and not in between two plates freezing when I get home.

Duncan Garden: The world gets crazier every day. The motorways are congested enough without increasing the risk to life with higher speeds.

Tarek Landoulsi: This is a reckless idea. The limit out there is 70mph and the folks are doing 90 to 110mph as it is,. The Germans have no speed limit because they are responsible, cautious and considerate drivers. UK drivers are far below the German standard.

Peter Donoghue: For the five people wholl be able to afford petrol by the time this happens it will probably be a massive improvement.

Andrew Bell: Should be on three or more lane roads only. German roads are better and the driving ability outclasses the people on our roads.

Rob Donald: UK motorways are too small and too short for no speed limits. It would be carnage.

Alan Baxter: German Autobahns are straighter than our motorways so it might not work as well here.

