Shopping break - your views online

Edinburgh's St James Quarter shopping centre

David Carnegie

Saddest thing I ever saw was hundreds of folk queuing outside Next at 3am on Boxing Day. Bloody enjoy spending time with your loved ones for at least one day!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Linda Hendry Lennen

Retail staff need family time too. Shopping can surely wait one day and a big thank you to those who still work in our hospitals care homes and all essential services.

Lynsey Gardner

I’m pretty sure I remember all shops were closed on Boxing Day when I was a kid. Should still be like that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ann Murdoch

All shops should close on Boxing Day so people can enjoy Christmas Day without having to think, I have to get up early in the morning because I’m working.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mavis Anne Graham

Good for them. No need for shops open on Boxing Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alison Weston

I should have read this before I went to Marks!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abi Thruppenceworth

Excellent! Shop staff have a right to enjoy time with their loved ones too during the holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colin Gasman Mackay

Don’t blame the shops, they only open on Boxing Day (or any other day) because they will make money - if customers don’t go out shopping, the issue will resolve itself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jim Keddie

Well, considering M&S had been open until 11pm for the previous few nights, they deserved a day off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christine Docherty

And so they should. We need nothing from the shops that can't wait until December 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donna T M Winning

Good. Costco do this every year and every year people ask why we close. Erm, because we have a life too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Margaret Wallace

Delighted to hear it. Shop assistants etc all deserve a well-earned break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ash Douglas

But I needed to go to the Boxing Day sales and get five per cent off an item they’ve marked up by 40 per cent before Xmas!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hunt saboteur

Environment Minister Mairi McAllan said loop-holes around fox hunting will be closed as new legislation goes through its final stage in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patricia Anderson

Good. Ban it altogether.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan Artist Lee

For good hopefully!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barry Kirk

Good, grouse and pheasant shooting next.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stevie Rock

… and destroy the rural economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sal Paradise

Only a psychopath would enjoy torturing and killing animals for fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Lewis

An urban parliament passing laws for the countryside and rural areas. What does McAllan know about sheep farming? More "virtue signalling" from the SNP to attack false stereotypes and appeal to the prejudices of their city-based supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stef Spode

How is it 2022 and we’re still talking about banning fox hunting?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas Sweeten

Always enjoyed the Ayr-shire hunt on Boxing Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alastair Browne

These idiots should keep their noses out of matters that don't concern them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angelo Greig

When freedom of choice and action results in an animal being ripped to shreds by a pack of hounds so that comically dressed, posh t**** riding on horses and blowing horns can enjoy themselves, then the line is firmly drawn. There's no place in society for this barbaric so-called ‘sport’. If the number of foxes has to be controlled, it can be done in a humane way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lesley Anthony

Exactly. I always find it wrong that people find watching a small animal dying in agony is “fun”. A bit sick I think.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vera Farrer

Totally agree, they say psychopaths torture animals first.The number of animals killed in Africa in the name of medicine is appalling, it’s their world too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ed Marnie

Ridiculous in this day and age. Idiots claim it is essential for the countryside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arthur Conboy

Another vote grabber law which has failed in England Wales and Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rory J Oatts

Hunting is part of British cultural heritage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gill Brownlie

Children sent up chimneys used to be part of “British culture”. Doesn't mean its acceptable .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Write to the Edinburgh Evening News

We welcome your thoughts. Write to [email protected] including name, address and phone number – we won’t print full details. Keep letters under 300 words, with no attachments. If referring to an article, include date, page number and heading.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Subscribe