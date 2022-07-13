Shortage of GP services - your views online

The first of the 115 houses from Stewart Milne have just been released for sale and a range of three, four, five and six bedroom homes are available . A further 28 homes are being built which have been allocated for affordable housing in partnership with Midlothian Council.

Janice Stienlet

Not enough doctors or nurses; in fact, not enough staffing throughout the NHS. But this was long before the Covid excuse.

Graeme Robertson

Wow, what a surprise - and what about schools/travel facilities etc etc for the massive increase in populations in these areas? Not a thought given to it when these developments are blandly waived through.

TC Gladioli

Not rocket science! Houses going up at a rate of knots. No extra GPs, bus services, hospitals, parking etc.

Tom MacDonald

Anyone with half a brain could see this coming. The explosion of house building around the outskirts of Edinburgh while the centre becomes an Airbnb playground is one of many grade A cock-ups implemented by those that have run the council this last five years!

Karen Bett

You cannot knit doctors, and although well paid for the UK public sector, it’s low compared with elsewhere and conditions much poorer. Young doctor are leaving for New Zealand, Australia and Canada.

Edge Radio

A new station, Edge Radio, backed by DJ Jay Crawford, is set to hit the airwaves on DAB in Edinburgh this summer.

Eveline Winstanley

Chief Radio, Edinburgh radio station, excellent for promoting local unsigned bands. Best radio station by far.

Donald J Makin

Not sure how long they'll survive up against Forth One.

Margaret Mackenzie

Used to love listening to Jay on Radio Forth, he was my favourite DJ ever. I wish them every luck with this new station.

David Grant

Bring back "Edinburgh Rock".

Tracey Barclay

Here’s hoping they play local talent rather than a playlist they’ve been told/paid to play and become just like the others.

Lee Curran

Another station playing the same stuff in a different order... yey!

Torness spill

Swimmers have been told not to enter the water at two beaches in East Lothian after an oil spill from Torness nuclear power station

Steve Bell

Scottish government needs to step in and scrap it. I doubt they will find a new buyer, with President Macron nationalising EDF, when there's cracks in the reactor. Time to demolish it. The power station doesn't represent the John Muir vision of being green.

Mark Mclean

“Hey, let’s go swimming next to the nuclear power plant today.” Great idea dad, you’re the best ever!

Erin Roberts

Wildlife is a mess down there compared to even just 10 years ago. This really needs sorted before the damage is irreversible.

Gavin Davidson

In other news, swimmers were reported to be receiving compliments on their glowing complexions.

Jordan McMillan

It won’t make the water any worse than it already is!

Harry Potter

JK Rowling denies Edinburgh locations like Victoria Street and Greyfriars inspired Harry Potter books

Ashley Dee

The thing is, how Diagon Alley looks in the film is years after the books were published! Maybe those designing the sets/creating Harry Potter Land used that as an inspiration? She’s quite right, as these tour guides are just making up stuff as they go along.

Bob Gartland

I get the felling she’s just saying this as she doesn’t like the thought of tour guides making money from her name!

Raymond Rose

Then the actual hidden railway platform behind a brick wall in Edinburgh's Waverly Station didn't inspire the idea of a fictional hidden railway platform behind a brick wall through which HP sets off to Hogwarts?

Kate Taylor

Bit of a con then when tour guides and the odd shop windows in York state the Shambles was JK’s inspiration - that’s a bit naughty, and the fact they have shops based on Harry Potter down there now!

Anne Harris

Good for her! Overheard some of the nonsense these guides spout one day and couldn't believe the punters soaked it all up.

