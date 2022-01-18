Should street dining continue post-Covid? - your views online

Callum MacPherson

Yes, scrap the ones blocking the roads and pavements, of course! This is a living. breathing town not a holiday camp. I know it's the city centre so of course you have to enjoy the hubbub, the late night noise etc but there has to be a balance. These installations are squeezing the space in which people live and work. We want people to live in the centre with their families and friends at the heart of our city to maintain its vibrance. I'd hate to see our city become a hollow shell. I believe Venice is tragically suffering that fate. I sympathise too with those adjacent businesses requiring access for deliveries/collections etc or for customers to park!

Roy Kilpatrick

Yes please. They invariably reduce space for walking, create a crossing from restaurant to space directly across pedestrian direction, and destroy the look of streets like Victoria Street and Waverley Market roof. Temporary was understandable, though not great. Time now to return spaces to their rightful owners – the public.

Ayo Robbin

Should have been temporary measure that lasted for two years. Pavement are for people to walk and roads are for cars. But both been taken over by businesses.

Penny Murdoch

No, you have to have outdoor space on nice days. Just keep on telling Edinburgh Council to clean up the streets. When you go to Europe (most places) the streets are spotless.

Laura Murray

Cockburn Street has become a wonderful place to sit out and have some food or a lovely drink. It's not a riot, it's been calm and enjoyable In all weather.

Catherine Louisa

We’re moaning about a few eateries trying to claw back some of the millions they’ve lost and give Edinburgh residents an enjoyable outdoor setting, but not the ridiculous “Spaces for People” which was supposed to also be temporary and actually stops emergency vehicles from accessing our streets!

Borna Maticic

No, but they should be made nicer and of higher quality with wind blockers and outside warmers. Look at Copenhagen or any other capital in Northern Europe. They all have terraces in the city centre and they are lovely. People need to understand that living in thecity centre comes with a cost and if you are not prepared to pay it, move somewhere more quiet.

Karen Mclean

It’s good to keep outside venues as not everyone wants to eat inside, great for summer weather and taking the kids for lunch.

Neil Fraser

One of the few good things to have happened as a result of the pandemic. Should definitely be allowed to stay.

John Hewit

If they are on roads that are closed anyway, such as Cockburn Street or Victoria Street, then I don’t see the harm. There is a severe lack of outside drinking areas and beer gardens in Edinburgh. If you pass through Glasgow, most of the pedestrian areas are full of alfresco drinking areas. It's like being in the continent. I think they are a great idea during the summer.

Paul Mc Dougall

These businesses didn't exactly set out for this to happen. Many have had to think on their feet in an attempt to survive through the pandemic at extra cost to themselves! It's probably kept many roofs over heads and people in jobs.

David A Brown

Right me or wrong me. These were only temporary measures. So remove them.

Peter Dickson

Auld rich folk don't want folk to be able to have a drink. NIMBYism at its finest.

Kieran Cullen

I don’t think they should be scrapped. People will need outside places to socialise as long as Covid is around. That’ll be a while yet I reckon.

Melanie Marshall

I love eating outside, but it’s always going to depend on the position of the establishment.

Mike Homewood

Actually, I think they are brilliant. I love sitting on the decking, it makes the street look alive.

Kirsty Greig

If it’s bothering residents, then yeah.

Fearghas Ó Déaghaidh

They would make good goat pens for a wet market. Otherwise, yes.

Kamil Kazimoglu

Keep them another year until the risk of Covid has diminished further. Some vulnerable people would feel more safe eating out while Covid is ongoing. They should definitely be removed afterwards.

