Lesley Macinnes says the measures are about improving pedestrian safety

She cites the need to “facilitate improved safety for pedestrians”. Originally when the road was closed both ways in May 2020, there was a purpose; it is designated as “Spaces for Exercise”.

Because the road was re-opened to southbound traffic in April 2020, the road does nothing to facilitate exercise or safety for pedestrians, and the notices which remain are meaningless.

Not only did the Transport Committee reject the overwhelmingly popular choice of residents (option 1) on 11 November and choose option 2 (re-open with filter) with a tiny proportion of votes; they also accepted a Green amendment to install a Toucan crossing before reopening.

I have been told that it is not expected to be reopened till the autumn. The present TTRO could have been overturned immediately, but the administration is introducing ETROs (Experimental orders) which are subject to objections and further delays.

Councillor Macinnes laughingly says their purpose is that “more people may gain from them”. “Gain”? “Suffer” would be a better word. Some cynics may think that the amendment has little to do with safety, but all to do with obfuscation and delay in their war against motorists.

Paul Bailey, Edinburgh

Please keep godsend bus on the right road

As a resident of Dumbiedykes, I feel that the number 35 bus should stay on the route it is currently running.

After not having had a bus for nearly two years it is a godsend for the locals here in this area. From what I can see, it is proving popular. In December, when it went back to its old route, I had to tell a lot of people who were waiting for it that it was back on its old route until the New Year.

I would urge Lothian Buses to keep it as it is. I am almost certain many other residents here feel the same.

Stephanie Wint, Edinburgh

Shameful sight

Having just returned from Princes Street, which was busy with French rugby fans, I wonder what they think of our premier street? Empty, boarded and tartan tat shops playing music!

O wad some Pow’r the giftie gie us;

To see oursels as ithers see us!

Ebyth Morton, Edinburgh

Zelensky Street

Melville Street, the location of the Russian Consulate, is named after Henry Dundas, who played a key role in delaying the abolition of the British empire's transatlantic slave trade.

Surely it is time for it to be renamed? Zelensky Street, after Ukraine’s president, would be appropriate.

Anthony Cunningham, South Queensferry

Energy supply

No event could have illustrated so perfectly the absurdity of the policy of attempting to shut down all our oil and gas production and fighting against development of new fields, than the invasion of Ukraine.

Those making these policy decisions must exist on another ‘’green’’ planet, where highly dangerous international bullies do not exist and wars and emergencies do not arise. Abundant energy supplies should not even be considered for being shut off until an absolutely assured, 24/7/365, alternative is up and running.

Alexander McKay, Edinburgh

