Staff parking problems at ERI - your views online

Steven Oliver

When the ERI was first built the intention was to "encourage" sustainable travel, which is why limited (and chargeable) car parking was provided. No consideration was given to improving the roads around Little France as sustainable travel - bus, bike or on foot - was seen as the way forward. A policy decision which was made by NHS Lothian over 20 years ago has now come back to bite them on the backside.

Joe Phair

What I can’t quite fathom in the plans for this building and given the high number of visitors, is why a multi-storey car park wasn’t put in place. After all, the hospital buildings are up to three floors high.

James McLeod

As the NHS is advocating healthy living, maybe promoting car use is not the best idea? Also does that mean free car parking for fire brigade staff, armed forces, police, council? I think free parking for sick or disabled patients should be the priority, and then possible discounted parking for NHS staff if there is available space.

Theresa Holder

The car park has never been big enough, especially when the plan all along was to bring the kids hospital over too. Sort it out _ why should staff suffer? What’s wrong with shuttle service for visitors to a different car park?

David A Brown

Totally agree. All staff should have free or subsidised parking at all hospitals. Edinburgh Royal is served by a great bus service for visitors and patients in my opinion.

John Davies

Build a multi-storey car park in one area exclusively for the staff and put 24-hour security on it too.

Anne Thorburn

We are all extremely grateful for all the work NHS are doing for us always. Parking should be available and free for all staff.

Maureen Cunningham

This is not about free parking. I'm happy to pay. We are NOT ALLOWED to park at the hospital without a permit. Not enough spaces, not enough permits. Instead of adding a car park with the arrival of the Sick Kids, they built on top of one!

Graham Meighan

Spaces should be available for those that need them. However, there is a park & ride 10 minutes up the road, so put a shuttle bus on for those that can’t get parked and use that.

Kayleigh Hughes

My shift every Monday is 11am-7.30pm (sometimes can be later). Today I went to the park and ride and there were no spaces. I have had to park off site, which is a 20-minute walk, which is also fine, but not fine in the dark walking alone on the way back. The staff car park, though, is half empty.

Unvaxed Djokovic

Novak Djokovic could face battle to attend French Open as rules on unvaccinated tighten

Jackie Bell

It's really quite simple … get vaccinated, easy. Just because he's a very famous tennis player doesn't mean he can flout the rules.

Fraser McCabe

Macron seems to have lost the plot. If I were Novak I'd hang up the racket and enjoy being world's number one and leave it at that.

Alison Owenson

He shouldn't even be allowed to step off the plane.

Ronnie Shaw

Well, if he wants to take part in a sports competition he must abide by the rules which apply in the country where the sports competition is being held. All the other competitors do, so what makes NO VAX so special?

Brenda Heatherill

Well, I hope he just stays at home - I don’t want to hear all that again! Be a responsible, caring human being and get vaccinated! Bunch of big babies!

Debs Tralala

His country should make him a diplomat, then he will have immunity like all the state officials.

Sally-ann Harris

Sending waterproof mascara and Kleenex in copious amounts for future amateur dramatics.

Sian Aitken

What are his long term plans here? He applied for the exemption on the basis of a recent positive Covid test. He can’t hope to have that before every Australian Open for the rest of his career and will likely have issues in France, possibly the US and presumably at some non-Grand Slam tournaments around the world.

Steven Troup

Only medical reasons should allow exemptions. Claiming that belief in a god should be an exemption should get you taken to a psychologist.

