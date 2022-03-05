Street waste - your letters online

Elaine Logan

The city looks grubby generally. Weeds and litter strewn everywhere. Roadworks and bollards add to the mess. Lots of shops empty and boarded up… it’s disgraceful what’s happened to our once glorious capital city!

Mo Connolly

Some of that could be commercial waste, still unacceptable though. Maybe look to see if there’s an address on anything. On a side note,I’ve noticed my rubbish collection days seem to have been changed/reduced. I’m in EH14, used to be Saturday and Wednesday mornings; for the last three weeks it has just been one day, Saturday! I’m in a block of flats, as are many others. If it has been reduced, surely we should have been informed, bins are going to overflow soon. Communal street bins are not being emptied as frequently either, including recycling, although the glass one is being emptied as that’s a private firm.

Louise Wilson

Slightly off-topic, but why is there still a booking system in place for the refuse/recycling centres? I booked a slot at Seafield this week and it wasn't any different from pre-Covid when there was no booking. It would be better to stop booking and allow people to go when they want, and that may encourage proper disposal rather than fly tipping.

Louise Wilson

The city is such a mess, yet it wouldn't take much to sort out. Things like weeding pavements and verges, removing posters, painting railings, litter picking, power washing, etc. Couldn't those on community service do these things?

Beatrice Mcshee

Just shocking. Instead of making bike lanes they should be clearing the streets, but it takes everyone to complain.

James Logan

Time to vote out this useless council. Edinburgh is a tip just now. Road holes everywhere, pavements a disgrace. The Spaces for people idea is good but doesn’t provide any safe place for the disabled or young people.

David Peden

I am sure this didn't just appear over night. The current council is negligent in doing its job. Bike lanes and low emission zones are not much use in a pigsty. How much smell and pollution is coming from that pile of garbage? Hopefully this lot of incompetents will be voted out in May.

Chris Poon

It’s insane how they felt justified to raise the council tax.

Laird Ronald Simpson

I was once so proud of our city. Why are we letting it descend into a disgrace? People have no shame, councilors are more interested in their higher wages than employing more staff to clean this city up.

John Kidd

The streets of Edinburgh are disgusting now, litter everywhere and overflowing bins. Many streets used as dumps on regular occasions the council don’t seem to do anything about it.

Diane Pearson

That's disgusting. There must be a way to find ID and charge those responsible for leaving it there.

Lioslaith Rose

Fire hazard, health hazard, trip hazard, blocking disabled access - report it to Health and Safety Executive.

Craig Mckie

Should bring back free uplifts or a certain number due to bins not being adequate to cope with the piles off rubbish. That should be included in the council tax budget.

Angela Cross

And they wonder why we have got loads of rats!

Jane Malcolm

Open up the recycling refuse centre. Having to book online is a joke – this is why there is a lot of dumping.

Stella Campbell

Embarrassing, pure and simply embarrassing – sadly unsurprising.

Thomas Imrie

Sadly SNP/Labour in charge are more keen to do vanity projects that the people of the city don’t want to impress their European friends than do the day job!

Paul Sloan

If it looks like a midden and smells like a midden, then I am afraid that's what it is.

Henry Campbell Gillan

Yet more evidence for how Tory austerity is affecting councils right across the UK. Not to mention just how messy we locals are too. Our roadsides are littered with rubbish thrown out cars also. What a mucky nation we are.

Fiona Fowler

The city in general is a disgrace. I’ve never seen it in such a state. The council couldn’t care less.

Karen Anderson

Edinburgh is looking so trashy and tacky!

