Sturgeon's proposal for Indyref2 - your views online

Graeme Robertson

Why not settle this by giving everything north and west of Edinburgh and the Borders to the SNP's independence dream and leave the rest of us as is? I am sure the SNP bit will be a thriving Utopia. Forget any referendum and just get on with it. Save a lot of hassle.

Janette McFarlane

Thought you said 2022. Why don’t you concentrate on getting things done and do your well paid job? You must be so glad you are not paid on performance! Incidentally as a tax payer, where is your husband and what is he doing for his very highly paid salary?

Trefor Williams

Good. Make sure a few more of you vote 'Yes' next time!

Owen Rafferty

I’m now 63. Before the time it matters I will be most probably be deid. I voted no the first time, this time I won’t vote.

Margaret Matheson

If it was not so serious it would be laughable. Scottish parliament is like a scene from a St Trinians movie. l was delighted when Scotland got devolved powers but what a shambles this government has made of them. And how come a political party consists of one woman and it’s her way or the highway?

Greg Wheatley

She knows the only thing that will give her a legacy, cement her place in Scottish history is delivering independence. Otherwise she will be just another first minister forgotten as soon as she reitires. That's why she's so relentless. That's why she ignores and disregards people’s votes to stay part of the United Kingdom.

Martin Dick

This is Scotland's second and last chance. After this vote, I sincerely doubt we'll get a third vote. Scotland can be in control of its own destiny and set right what went wrong after the first vote.

Laura Pacitti

That’s all she thinks about! Think we have enough going on without this too #illnobevotingforyou!

Christine Wood

She'll be hoping the witches she's apologised to come back and assist her!

Brian Edmond

Everything is going up in price and she wants to spend millions on something we already gave an answer to.

Paula McPheators

God help us, she can't even run- the devolved affairs of the country.

Euan McKie

Why? Utter waste of time and a smokescreen for the lack of any actual progress on education, healthcare etc. Can’t even used the devolved powers we’ve been given already.

Mhairi Boyd

Aye, she picks her moments. Why would she even think about this in the current situation? Crazy.

Bill Gray

Good. When she loses she will have to give it up, same as Salmond did.

Scott Aitken

Nobody cares about Indy. The people have already spoken. Everyone cares about getting on with the job in hand, which she is proving more incompetent at as the months go by.

Ggavin Mmarkham

Excellent news, please get on with it!

Stewart Dredge

The SNP won record support in May 2021 and, in alliance with The Scottish Green Party, has demonstrated it has a democratic mandate to hold a second independence referendum. I find it utterly incredible that supporters of the UK Conservative Party, which has never won majority support in Scotland since 1955, is funded by oligarchs and led by a proven liar, are commenting that the party which is led by the most popular Scottish politician in living memory and which comfortably holds a huge majority of Scottish Westminster seats, has no democratic mandate to hold this referendum.

Michael Atkin

She said if the vote at the last election was clear in terms of seats in Holyrood she would strive to have another referendum. How is having to go to the Green party for a majority a clear want from the Scottish people for another referendum? She and her advisors clearly have nothing else on the docket. Education, health, social care, policing are a mess; the business sector needs the money promised during and after the pandemic, all needing clear attention, yet all they go on about is independence.

Lee-Anne Munro

It'd bode well if they could detail the national income and expenses an independent Scotland won't have, and a breakdown of how they foresee the budget being spen. Forget promises of what could be, clear evidence, simplified then the ill informed will maybe start wakening up.

Nan Henery

For goodness sake get a grip, it’s not happening.

