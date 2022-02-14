Surge pricing for smart meter users means customers could see bills rise or fall depending on when they use energy - your views online
Warning to millions of households as smart meter changes could see a 'surge in pricing'
Ruth MacDonald
Don’t have one but most people I know regret getting one. They’ve either not worked, cost more or they’ve become obsessive over every penny.
Elizabeth Thomson
My heating bills have tripled since I had mine installed.
Gill Curwen
Don’t want one, won’t get one.
Nichola Mcewan
Got one installed and it’s never worked as it doesn’t send the readings and suppliers can’t work out why. So good luck with that.
Neil Tough
Smart meters don’t include VAT, they don’t always show correct usage or correct spending.
William Orr
Get a smart meter they said, you’ll save money they said . . . Rubbish, they knew exactly what they were doing.
Graeme Gifford
Have said for a long time that they can get smart meters to change the way people are charged… that’s why I have not got or will ever get one.
William Manson
Let’s scare folk so they get smart meters. That way electric companies can rip them off more.
Ggavin Mmarkham
Pity our energy isn’t controlled by our people in Scotland. Subsidies to another country are pushing Scots into poverty.
John Farley
You use extra energy to keep a smart meter going. Sure it works out around £80 a year.
Raymond Bailey
Mine is unplugged and bunged in a kitchen drawer!
Helenn McWhirterr
What is this with these ‘smart meters’? My prepay meters do the job, why would I need one of those?
Steel threat
Jobs under threat as Scottish steelworks owners Liberty Steel winding-up notice filed by HMRC
Gordon Devlin
What a great week for the SNP Business Department. CalMac, more millions down the pan; Prestwick unrecoverable loans; Scottish Canals, having to restate their asset values, and the one we all knew was going ka-boom, Gupta. Let’s hear the SNP defend this appalling record, without trying to blame Tories or Westminster. Won’t hold my breath.
Anna Mosspaul
Not good news for the workers,and their families, time for the Scottish Government to step up to the plate and make a full, frank and honest statement on the matter and how it may affect not only the employees, but also the rest of Scotland and the Scottish people.
Covid restrictions
Should Scotland follow England and drop all remaining Covid restrictions.
Patricia Anderson
Certainly not.
Katie McPherson
Definitely not.
Fraser Thorburn
Yes (and I'm not sticking up for Boris Johnson, before anyone asks). Unfair on fully vaccinated and totally healthy people to be under any further restrictions, if people still need to shield and wear masks then they should do so without prejudice but if you're healthy then live life as we did before.
Sandy McLachlan
No, that clown in Westminster is doing it as a political stunt , and risking lives in the process.
Female representation
The Scottish Parliament’s Presiding Officer has launched an audit to review the representation of women at Holyrood. Alison Johnstone said the review will examine the number and position of women parliamentarians and their level of participation in the debating chamber.
Grumpy
So the PO is wasting time and our money on this nonsense. Alison Johnstone is clearly in post because she is a Green/SNP woman. Can anyone name one female MSP who is worth 70K a year plus expenses? As a woman I want the best person for any job, not somebody chosen because of the latest bandwagon.
Cat protection
Almost 275,000 people have signed a petition calling for West Ham footballer Kurt Zouma to be prosecuted for kicking his cat amid a growing public backlash.
Terri Innes-Lyon
Would a member of the public be prosecuted there was video evidence of delighting in animal abuse for fun? If yes, he should definitely be prosecuted. I'm sick of elite sports people doing whatever they like and getting away with it.
