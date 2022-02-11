Tesco supermarkets payment hitch - your views online

Claire A A Eadie

Pays not to put your full trust in technology, it can break.

Steven Dewar

Every Tesco store was impacted by temporary glitch with their system. It affected card payments and all Clubcard deals. Lasted no more than 45mins. Could have been any store/business. Moral of story – Always carry cash just in case, or go to cashline before shopping. Worked fine years ago and during pandemic when shopping local while restrictions on being allowed out were in place.

Alan Al Al Alan

It was a massive issue at Hardengreen Tesco yesterday evening too. Started with the self serve, then Clubcard prices, then card payments. Didn’t think the staff were great in dealing with it, knew there was issues for 30 minutes (quote from manager) but hadn’t made any effort to stop people from picking up self scanners or closing those tills. Bit of a poor show in all honesty.

Malcy Booden

Tesco-wide system failure then? Same at Oxgangs petrol station last night.

Neil Gow

This is the perfect example of why a cashless society shouldn’t happen. In countries that have already gone cashless this happens regularly.

Louise Wilson

Annoying for those using credit cards, as cash withdrawals incur a fee plus immediate interest from the day of withdrawal. Will Tesco reimburse those affected?

Peter Anderson

Technology is great when it works.

Brexit folly

The chance of Brexit creating opportunities has been labelled “nonsense” after a report found Britain’s European exit is increasing costs, paperwork and delays.

Darren Ward

Worry not, oh imperial slaves, for the master, the leader, he who must be obeyed has taken charge of these Brexit "opportunities". Mogg the Mighty will save the country - his nanny demands it of him!

George Dodds

Scotland was right!

Fraser McGregor

Remember when life was easier pre-Brexit? It should be declared a National Disaster. Scotland certainly didn’t want it. The extreme right wing coup in the Conservative party needs cleaned out, quickly. The Brexiters have a warped ideology but are totally incompetent.

Gerard Keegan

And Scexit would be ten times worse. Only a buffoon votes for something that makes people worse off.

Alistair Foden

Pass me my sunglasses for I am blinded by those sunlit uplands that we have reached.

Parliamentary questions

Ian Blackford questions Boris Johnson on nurses pay at PMQs

Torhild Lisbet Slapgard Dewar

Cheep jibes again from the PM. Very sad that he has no better to come up with than the Tory-created distraction re school doors. He obviously thought it was hilarious too, so stand-up is not a new direction either when you are booted out, Mr Johnson.

Maggie Smith

There must be a lot of broken hearts in the UK. Trust has gone completely out the window.

Jim Macleod

Boris Johnson has done some good but shouldn't be allowed to party during lockdolwn. Because of this he should go.

Charles J Simenoff

Is there any point to Ian Blackford?

Geordie Mick

Totally ignored the question about the nurses pay cut in April. The guy is a joke and shouldn’t be allowed to run a country.

Fiona Sutherland

What has happened to the £350 million per week that was coming back to this country instead of going to the EU that was written on the side of a bus? No-one has asked about that!

Nigel Oates

You and your government should step down, Boris.

Jamie Begg

Your paying for it are you Boris? Naw, didn’t think so. We are! Giving nurses a pay rise, are you aye? Wage rise that’s wiped out by the NI hike. Infuriating that they keep getting voted in south of the Border!

Iain Murray

Tories laughing at the mention of Bosnia?

David Black

Can't stand Blackford, but in this case I agree with him. Bit of a bummer for those who think if you do not like the SNP you have to be a Tory. Sorry folks.

