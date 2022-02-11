Tesco supermarkets payment hitch - your views online
Customers shopping at Tesco stores were forced to join a queue to get cash after card payment systems crashed
Claire A A Eadie
Pays not to put your full trust in technology, it can break.
Steven Dewar
Every Tesco store was impacted by temporary glitch with their system. It affected card payments and all Clubcard deals. Lasted no more than 45mins. Could have been any store/business. Moral of story – Always carry cash just in case, or go to cashline before shopping. Worked fine years ago and during pandemic when shopping local while restrictions on being allowed out were in place.
Alan Al Al Alan
It was a massive issue at Hardengreen Tesco yesterday evening too. Started with the self serve, then Clubcard prices, then card payments. Didn’t think the staff were great in dealing with it, knew there was issues for 30 minutes (quote from manager) but hadn’t made any effort to stop people from picking up self scanners or closing those tills. Bit of a poor show in all honesty.
Malcy Booden
Tesco-wide system failure then? Same at Oxgangs petrol station last night.
Neil Gow
This is the perfect example of why a cashless society shouldn’t happen. In countries that have already gone cashless this happens regularly.
Louise Wilson
Annoying for those using credit cards, as cash withdrawals incur a fee plus immediate interest from the day of withdrawal. Will Tesco reimburse those affected?
Peter Anderson
Technology is great when it works.
Brexit folly
The chance of Brexit creating opportunities has been labelled “nonsense” after a report found Britain’s European exit is increasing costs, paperwork and delays.
Darren Ward
Worry not, oh imperial slaves, for the master, the leader, he who must be obeyed has taken charge of these Brexit "opportunities". Mogg the Mighty will save the country - his nanny demands it of him!
George Dodds
Scotland was right!
Fraser McGregor
Remember when life was easier pre-Brexit? It should be declared a National Disaster. Scotland certainly didn’t want it. The extreme right wing coup in the Conservative party needs cleaned out, quickly. The Brexiters have a warped ideology but are totally incompetent.
Gerard Keegan
And Scexit would be ten times worse. Only a buffoon votes for something that makes people worse off.
Alistair Foden
Pass me my sunglasses for I am blinded by those sunlit uplands that we have reached.
Parliamentary questions
Ian Blackford questions Boris Johnson on nurses pay at PMQs
Torhild Lisbet Slapgard Dewar
Cheep jibes again from the PM. Very sad that he has no better to come up with than the Tory-created distraction re school doors. He obviously thought it was hilarious too, so stand-up is not a new direction either when you are booted out, Mr Johnson.
Maggie Smith
There must be a lot of broken hearts in the UK. Trust has gone completely out the window.
Jim Macleod
Boris Johnson has done some good but shouldn't be allowed to party during lockdolwn. Because of this he should go.
Charles J Simenoff
Is there any point to Ian Blackford?
Geordie Mick
Totally ignored the question about the nurses pay cut in April. The guy is a joke and shouldn’t be allowed to run a country.
Fiona Sutherland
What has happened to the £350 million per week that was coming back to this country instead of going to the EU that was written on the side of a bus? No-one has asked about that!
Nigel Oates
You and your government should step down, Boris.
Jamie Begg
Your paying for it are you Boris? Naw, didn’t think so. We are! Giving nurses a pay rise, are you aye? Wage rise that’s wiped out by the NI hike. Infuriating that they keep getting voted in south of the Border!
Iain Murray
Tories laughing at the mention of Bosnia?
David Black
Can't stand Blackford, but in this case I agree with him. Bit of a bummer for those who think if you do not like the SNP you have to be a Tory. Sorry folks.
