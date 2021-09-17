The council has agreed to consult with the public about how and when filmmakers can disrupt the city to produce their movies - your views online

Hollywood star John Cena said it was “fun” to “destroy” Edinburgh while filming scenes for the latest installment in the Fast & Furious film franchise.

Movie moves

The council has agreed to consult with the public about how and when filmmakers can disrupt the city to produce their movies.

Euan Cunningham

I don’t think that anything the good folk of the city have to say will be allowed to get in the way of the lure of fat fees, hospitality revenue and publicity. Anyway, films being made here is good!

John Keating

I can understand the council not wanting these film people putting our City in a bad light. It’s probably jealousy as the council have already cornered that right!

Pam Brown

Council public meetings and consultations are banned – too scared to come face to face with their salary payers!

Frank Brown

Well they don’t consult the public when they shut off parts of the city for road works, student houses etc, often for months at a time or even years as in the case of the trams.

Dave Mackay

They'll be shooting the next Disney movie here, as soon as the council have turned the centre of the city into a Disneyland theme park.

Wendy Bell

Another classic survey from the council, designed to produce the answers they want.

Colin Fraser

Why would they do that? The council have a cheek to say that when they never listen to what the people of Edinburgh think. They themselves have plans and ideas in mind that suddenly come into place a very short time later, ie Spaces for People, trams, changes to roads etc.

Dave Shields

If the public say no, the council will still push it through. This is a platitude from the council.

Laird Ronald Simpson

Yes, let’s put the dampeners on filming and let them take their business elsewhere. Edinburgh shooting ourselves in the foot again. Former notification would be best.

Stuart Young

The council need to consult with the public on everything, Edinburgh belongs to the public not the council.

Jackie Hamilton

Well, that would make a nice change, Edinburgh Council consulting with its council tax-paying residents.

Ian Mccuaig

They should be consulting with the council tax payers of Edinburgh about road closures making cars and bus users having to drive extra miles to get to their destinations and cycle lanes causing congestion with holdups.

World of Football

Developers behind plans to demolish five-a-side football pitches behind the Corn Exchange should replace them with equivalent facilities in the area, a councillor has said.

Dave Mackay

The developer will be required to make a developer contribution to the council which should be ring-fenced to provide community facilities for the area directly effected by the development. Your local community council needs to put pressure on the council to make sure the community benefits.

Lorraine Blyth

I’m obviously late to this party but who actually owns the property? If it’s World of Football then if it’s profitable don’t sell. It’s simply economic sense. If it’s not financially viable then it’ll be sold to the highest bidder (it may already be sold). It’s then up to them to get planning permission for whatever purpose. And if it’s not viable then why are so many shouting about it closing? Use it or loose it! But I don’t think developers should have a gun held to their head to provide football pitches.

David Lowry

Rather than complaining about the cost to maintain and upgrade the pitches, why don't they use that energy to look where the money paid to use said pitches has gone? Because if they have two games on a Saturday and two on a Sunday, for what they charge for the use of these pitches they could pay a part time groundsman. Jokers.

Lee Picken

Bit of a U-turn by Cllr Corbett who was all in favour of the development last week!

Jacqueline Calder

The thing that beggars belief in this proposed development of student flats is where are the local amenities for the people who will live in these flats? Strain on already local GP services I expect, plus lack of outdoor spaces. Let’s just bang up a few hundred flats and let them get on with it.

Ian White

Aye, they will agree to that. And years later maybe a small pitch built out of town at some remote and inaccessable location.

Martin Cunningham