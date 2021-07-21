The number of potholes on Scotland’s trunk roads has increased five-fold since 2007 - your views online

Potholes blighting the capital have increased five fold since 2007

Road potholes

The number of potholes on Scotland’s trunk roads has increased five-fold since 2007

Morag Stuart

Every devolved service is suffering due to a combination of SNP fiscal ineptitude and poor choice of priorities. Local authority budgets have been slashed to the bone. Potholes are one tangible example but leisure (closure of libraries, gyms etc), mental health and addiction recovery services (with the resulting costly knock on effect on the NHS, police and social services) have also been extremely adversely affected. Maybe if less were splurged on failed vanity projects, legal fees and reserved matters such as foreign embassies.

Janice Scott

Goodness me this is a council responsibility not SNP. If they actually used decent materials on the roads rather than cheap rubbish, they might last.

Ally Jones

It's a farce. You drive out of the city and its like a different planet back into Edinburgh and it's like your exploring in a 4x4. I'm sure damage has been done to all the vehicles I've owned. Only recently I had a spring collapse and not an old or high mileage vehicle – a claim that would almost be impossible to prove it was caused by a significant pothole.

Pauline Downie

News flash - it's every road, plus pavements are a disgrace.

Johnny Mac

Fixing potholes is more of a spending priority than Spaces for People.

Tim Wight

The Spaces for Potholes programme seems to be working. More potholes feel comfortable to assert themselves in public places. Pity someone can’t make a fortune like those overpriced plastic bollards....oh, wait.

John Skilbeck

Yes, I would say tenfold, but that’s what happens when you don’t repair them when they appear. Roads have been a mess for the last 10 years and the volume of traffic has doubled, so where does all this road tax go to to pay for fixing things like the road and pavements?

Stefano Delogu

The streets of Edinburgh are worse than the surface of Mars, awful, and in addition every 50 metres there is a work in progress. Disgusting, we can't take it anymore.

Innes Heys

Just been up to Fife at the weekend. It’s the first time for a few years and was a chance to see my old stamping grounds. I drove all over and was appalled at the number of potholes everywhere. Admittedly most were on the B roads, but they were really bad ones and you had to be really quick to avoid them.

Ian MacLachlan

No potholes in ‘South Britain’? Their roads paved with gold?

Terry Curry

She wants to keep all the money for her independence campaign.

Alan Hardwick

Don't fix the roads, use the money for more Spaces for People and cyclist bollards.

Gavin Whigham

Breaking news - old roads become older with time.

Craig Jenkins

Five-fold since 2007. Now balance that with the increase in car use/ownership.

Bryan Wood

Fife Council have repainted most of the road markings in and around Kirkcaldy in the past month or so. They've clearly nae intention of fixing the potholes anytime soon because they just painted the lines through the middle of the holes.

Kaz Baxter

Nothing to do with the SNP. This is a council responsibility. You go anywhere now in the UK and the roads are the same all over.

Ross Nicholson

The council should start a “driving on the moon” simulator for tourists.

Steven Wilson

Claims up, but how often do the councils actually pay out?

Guy Turner

More like the potholes have been there since 2007.

Barry Kirk

If the roads had have been made properly in the first place...

Patrick Hogg

Walked through the Stockbridge Colonies, yesterday – the pavements are an absolute disgrace, as are the roads!

Steve Johnstone

It’s every road in Scotland, and probably in the rest of the UK also.

Jake Fraser

Cars are a menace and have made people lazy and selfish. They harm everything and everyone.

CR Ronald

Another string to the SNP bow. Sorry, I mean another SNP failure. Where is all the money going Nicola?

Howard Merritt