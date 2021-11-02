'The people in charge should be sacked' - Your views online

Are the elderly waiting too long for vital booster vacciinations?

Jackie Hamilton: It’s an absolute shambles. The people in charge should be sacked – the elderly and disabled being sent to centres that are nowhere near where they live.

Jenny Mollison: Got my letter a couple of weeks ago. Couldn't make the date but changed it online with absolutely no bother at all. No complaints. Went to Roodlands, very convenient for me, queued for less than five minutes and it was done.

Helen Gavin Ferguson: Midlothian is a shambles. I missed an appointment because of a chest infection and now I go online every day to be told there are no appointments for the flu jab available in this area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jacqueline Perry: I’ve had my flu jag but I’m not due abooster until 1 December. The nurse said they've tightened rules on how early to give the booster. I'm not holding out much hope for a letter as I’m still down as only having one jab as I had the first one in England. I've explained on numerous occasions but the records have never been amended.

Patrick Hogg: It took me 23 minutes to get through on the phone line to tell them I wouldn't be going to Ingliston! My first two were at my own medical practice. Why the change?

Willie Anderson: I got my letter last week and I get my jabs next week. What chaos?

Mary Richardson: There are actually lots of problems. I personally know lots of over-70s who got appointments for both who were too early to get the Covid booster and only got the flu vaccine and then they were marked as complete and can’t find a way to get a booster. I’m not being political and I don’t care who highlights it or what party they come from. I am just someone concerned that there is a glitch in the system and have been trying to highlight it. The staff on the helpline admit this too. So it’s important that the problem is identified and solutions found.

Samantha Brown: A family member got his letter and turned up to the appointment and was told he was too early for his booster – which isn't true – and he'd get a letter within a week. Still waiting...

David Black: Never mind. The CEOs in charge have all been paid their obscene salaries this month. Surely we don't expect them to organise this as well.

Paul Taylor: Are they serious about giving booster injections? According to their website the revised schedule is for the over-60s to receive the booster vaccine late October-early November. If they haven't got through all the over-70s yet, will they remain on target? Or like the last "slippage" push the schedule back another month? All the concern seems to be about the young who have little risk of serious Covid.

Bus abuse

Lothians MSP Sue Webber says she is outraged after getting a ‘mouthful of abuse’ from youngsters on a Capital bus. The MSP says she felt intimidated by male youths who got aggressive after she told them they should not vape on a bus.

Clairemarie Mcleod Walker: I've dealt with worse on the bus, when I've had my kids with me as well. Unfortunately it's daily occurence, and it's been from old drunk people or full-grown people.

Roderick Gray: No discipline at home or school.

Margaret Bishop: This is what happens when parents and teachers cannot discipline children – they can do and say what they want.

Jamie Donoghue: Parents can discipline their children, of course. Except they aren’t allowed to use violence. And if parents aren’t capable of disciplining a child without resorting to violence then I question whether they should be parents at all.

Vera Farrer: Just wait till they get free travel.

Laird Ronald Simpson: Who is responsible for allowing this behavior? You are an MSP so introduce some laws to punish those louts. If they get away with this now, what can any law-abiding citizen expect from the likes of them in the future?

Calum MacDonald: Just as well she didn't tell them she was a Conservative MSP!

Ian Alexander: I take it she doesn't normally use public transport.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.