The Rail Delivery Group is offering commuters inducements to return to train travel - your views online

Picture, John Devlin. 15/01/2020. GLASGOW. Glasgow Central Station. Stock, file, GV of station, train, travel, passanger, ScotRail, Network Rail.

Ann Davidson

Bring the cost down then more people will use the trains. Makes sense to have lower fares and full trains – at least money is being made rather than have expensive tickets. A free bacon roll wouldn't make me take the train.

David Seez

Affordable and on time would do!

Mandy Zerifex

Reduce the cost and give everyone a seat would be better.

Angie Gladstone

What about just reducing the fare so those who have to pay the extortionate fees can actually afford to buy their own bacon roll and coffee from a small local business?

Mark McDougall

It’s cheaper to run a car than commute by train. Why would anyone give up a car in this case?

Tracey Mitchell

Why not support local businesses in the area of travel for food at good prices? It's a kick in the face to small businesses who can and want to provide at minimum profits. Greggs is a corporate business. Support local. It's better in every way including produce and automatically supports a chain of other businesses.

Philip Taylor

Dangerous ploy in this day and age. I guess it's a form of survey to discover how many vegans travel by rail.

Guy Nicholson

They will probably bump the price up by £3 and give you a free bacon roll what cost the railway company £1.

Andrew Davidson

Just reduce the price of tickets.

Sandra Ronald

Cheaper fares would be a better idea.

Beer price rise

The cost of a pint of beer is set to rise by 50p in the UK as industry insiders warn pubs risk going bust

Tom Young

Taxed at around 60 per cent. That’s what needs looked at!

Liz Griffin

More pubs will close and lots of staff unemployed!

Mark Greenwood

Bet the beer is cheap in Parliament, though.

Grace Hoggan

It’s going get that bad only weekend drinking will be taking place and people will start to house entertain.

Paul Cameron

Ah well, my kids like beans on toast so they won’t mind it every day.

Devon Longstone

Insane… how come in other European countries you can get a pint for about £1.50 but here it’s extortionate?

Gavin O'Neill

Putting 50 pence on a pint is certainly going to close the pubs. Off licenses and supermarkets will do a thriving business. No need to go out, drink at home, no need to worry how to get home.

Jim Taylor

And raising prices in a failing market is going to help how, precisely?

Neil John Maclean

That's the way – empty the only establishments and venues you have left!

Willie Milne

Supermarkets, win again. Lots of pubs will be closed.

Chico Davidson

No wonder folk have built pubs in the garden. This will stop folk going out. Pubs will crumble soon.

Councillor quits

Education vice-convener Alison Dickie has resigned from the SNP group at Edinburgh city council, saying she has "an increasing number of significant concerns".

June F Jamieson

Good to see she will remain as an independent candidate.

Christine Parkinson

Nice to see that she is standing behind her principles of decency and honesty, a rare commodity in public life these days. I'm sure she will be vilified by some but I feel sure that the majority of decent people will admire her stand.

Rachel Bell

No good deed goes unpunished. Not a good look, whistleblowers being driven out.

Alex Weir

Another defection from the toxic administration. Funny how the same two names keep cropping up when the causes of public dissatisfaction with the council are discussed.

Pamela Mitchell

A woman of principle and conscience - shame there aren't more of her ilk in the council.

Allan Smith

The SNP in Edinburgh are a sinking ship. Shame they have taken the city with them.

