The Tollhouse restaurant - your views online

The Tollhouse, situated at Brandon Terrace in Canonmills, has been converted from former public toilets

Gillian Green

The toilets were never derelict, they were one of the cleanest public loos I have use. The attendants kept them immaculate. Clearly council money ran out to keep them serviced, so they closed them. They were regularly used by bus drivers as they changed buses at the Canonmills terminus. Anyway, good luck to the restaurant. I plan to go when I visit my parents.

Pamela Mitchell

Disgraceful that the council closed them. They were used by so many who shopped in Stockbridge and were always clean. They were definitely not derelict!

Patricia Hernandez

Saw it yesterday, looks great but this was another well used toilet that was necessary for the public. Have we no need for toilets anymore? Someone will have to let my bladder know. Innerleithen Park have put in a couple of Portaloos at the furthermost point of the park. Just opposite the Botanics where their toilets are!

Craig Lemond

We need more public toilets not silly, pricey eateries. Fact.

Derek Johnstone Fraser

This and the block over the road have impaired the look of the whole gateway to that part of the city. Both are cheap, and built with zero stone or slate in sight, for which this city is renowned.

Alan Black

Just dont ask if you can lick the bowl at the end of your meal!

Ann Russell

Are we allowed in for a pee when we get caught short, because there are no public loos?

Shona Urquhart

It certainly is a stunning venue. A lot of hard work had been put into this project. I was very lucky to be invited on the opening night and the hospitality went above and beyond. Went for lunch with my friend last Thursday and the food was amazing. Staff lovely and very knowledgeable . I’m sure this restaurant will flourish. Good luck to you all.

Colin Shields

I don’t think I could eat there. Knowing it used to be a toilet puts me right off.

Grant Ballard

Thats a convenience!

George Hamilton

We bus drivers miss the toilets there and all the other public toilets that shut down. They forget what people need and go for greed.

Christmas Market

Calls for Edinburgh Council to run festival rather than private companies

David A Brown

The council can’t run themselves, never mind a Christmas festival.

Richard Skedd

Aye, let the council run it, because they do such a good job of everything they touch!

David Gibson

Edinburgh Council couldn't run a bath, never mind something like this.

Colin Elms

If the council run it, it will run at a massive loss and won’t start til March and finish in September.

Mark Lamb

Edinburgh Council? They’ll have Easter eggs and Valentines stuff. They mess up everything.

Claire Wallace

Are we sure it’s a wise idea for the council to run it? They canny even run the city, clean the streets or decide to do all road works at the same time.

Serge Cornu

Just do away with it! It’s a waste of space and resources!

Thomas Coyote Baxter

You're having a laugh, there'll be tram tracks being built through the market for the next 20 years.

M Ali Clk

Of course the council should not run the event. But whoever is contracted, they should explain why the ones who pulled out couldn’t or shouldn’t ,and not behind closed door, obviously.

Kristine Robinson

Would still like to know what the lot that pulled out got from public money.

Valentina Sacco

Yeah, because the council always deliver!

Paolo Good

Does it mean I will need to apply for a permit to buy the ticket to go to the Christmas market?

Nigel Hunt

The council couldn’t organise a party in a brewery.

Pamela Mitchell

I'd sooner see this event cancelled permanently! Edinburgh needs to be returned to its citizens and get back to what Christmas and Hogmany is really about instead of this utterly insincere, hyped up nonsense and rip off.

