Time to spread Festival events around the city - your views online

Alex Monaghan

Makes sense. Too much pressure on the city centre.

Tim Wight

Leith Links would make a great space for fringe venues.

Keith Tait

What about public transport to these areas of interest? Do many visitors to Edinburgh want to then jump on many buses or drive into areas unknown just for a day out?

June Edgar

Because that would work. One major reason it is based in Edinburgh at all is because it is such a compact, concentrated beautiful city with dramatic topography. If you are shipping your event out to the Highland Showground, you might as well ship it to Manchester.

Richard Garven

The nimbies will love this.

Brian Russell

What we need is an arena, like Newcastle and Glasgow.

David Black

Edinburgh festivals should disperse from Edinburgh.

Hotel plan

Plans to transform the historic Edinburgh home of broadcaster Radio Forth into an upmarket New Town hotel face being scuppered after a heritage watchdog warned the area is becoming "saturated" with similar projects

Ian MacLachlan

Maybe it would be good for the Tories’ buddies from Russia if they get booted out of London?

Jennie Godfrey

Far too many hotels and student accomodation. I wonder if anyone will want to come to the UK anyway - it is becoming far too expensive.

Kyle Robertson

Edinburgh wanted rid of Airbnb but the market is saturated with plans for conversions to small hotels. I do find that strange, almost as if developers knew Airbnb was on the way out! The whole point is the bricks and mortar is needed for homes, not student accommodations, offices or hotels!

Fiona Savage

Not another hotel. We need homes.

Craig Fraser

Soon when tourists visit Edinburgh the only places they will have to visit is different hotels.

Quyen Lam

It'll either have to be a hotel, expensive flats or business suites. So take your pick.

Christopher Arkle

Should be student accomodation as there is a real lack of that in the city!

Ken Wilson

Unesco city of boutique hotels.

Sean Findlay

If they try to do this then I think we should petition outside parliament. It's becoming a joke now.

Bus lane fines

Bus lane fines rocketed by more than 60 per cent in a year in Edinburgh as the number of cameras shot up during lockdown

Claire A A Eadie

Still plenty of dafties that don't read and won't drive in the greenways outside the times.

Chris Mccann

Of course, the clownsil will do anything to rip off the Edinburgh people who own a car. Next the clownsil will charge you for driving into the city centre - it’s coming.

Grant Charleston

Fair enough if you are trying to skip the queue, but a couple of times I was clocked you could clearly see there wasn't another car in sight. During lockdown the roads were so quiet and time didn't matter. Raging.

Ben Notarangelo

Genuinely no shock. Roads empty, people using bus lanes when there is no effect on anyone but are still getting fined. Everything as usual taken out of context.

Gareth Ferrol

Always find a way to hit motorists in the pocket. You would almost think CEC are against cars etc... oh wait, they are. Won’t be happy till nobody visits the city.

Jade Heirs

Don't want the fine, don't drive in the bus lanes – simple as that. All these drivers would soon be moaning if they were on buses caught in traffic because of irresponsible car drivers.

Henry Campbell Gillan

A very easy "tax" to avoid. Anything that encourages public transport and discourage private transport is surely to be welcomed. Can anyone tell us of a city that is encouraging car use?

Craig Carson

Don’t drive in them then, it's really quite simple. Now, if only there was a way to deal with those who park in them when they're in use to nip into takeaways.

