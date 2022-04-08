Torness nuclear power station safety fears- your views online

Barry Macpherson

The two reactors in Torness produce enough energy to power every domestic home in Scotland, with the metal equivalent fuel the weight of an A4 piece of paper and has very good safety protocols. Shame it's even being shut down, it should be upgraded if anything. With more nuclear power there wouldn't be such a disgusting increase in energy prices or reliance on other countries.

Derek Jenkinson

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Given time, hopefully these will be replaced by Small Modular Reactors based on newer PWR technology rather than AGRs.

Jonathan Gray

Sad days. We went from 40 per cent of Scotland's electricity being produced by nuclear from just two sites with zero emissions. Now we're down to just 20 per cent at one site, which itself will be closed. Wonder how many hundreds of acres of countryside will need to be bulldozed for the equivalent number of turbines, only for us to import from England when the wind isn't blowing.

Stevie Lyall

Put a mini-wind turbine on the roof of every house. Sorted!

Graeme Robertson

May I politely suggest we let the nuclear experts assess the situation as they always do with safety being their prime objective.

Neil Chalmers

This reactor will close within six years, that is already agreed. An upgrade, whatever that is, is not feasible. Where there are safety concerns it may well be necessary to close earlier than planned. Safety must be paramount. One aspect that is particularly strange is that this plant is owned by the French governmen – 85 per cent of EDF is owned by the French state. A few years ago it was wholly owned by the French state. If another state can own our electricity production why can't we own it?

Laine Street

According to EDF the plant employs around 500 staff and 200 contractors, and contributes around £45 million to the local economy. So they lose £45m and put a lot of people out of work. Must be another solution.

Neil Lambert

Without nuclear power and toxic waste, where exactly are superpowers supposed to come from?

Barry MacKay

Shut it down pronto. Still unbelievable that this thing is so close to Edinburgh. No nuclear in Scotland, Chernobyl showed why it’s so dangerous, it never goes away once there’s an accident.

Steve Bell

Safety must come first and if the other closed because of cracks then Torness must also. Edinburgh and beyond might be safe but East Lothian isn't if things go wrong. Renewable is the way.

John Reynolds

It's time the government invested in their own energy plants instead of selling off to foreign Investors on the privatisation scheme who then rip off the British public on energy prices.

Endangered birds

An East Lothian Tesco store is coming under fire after refusing to obey calls from the local community, who have asked for the removal of netting which will stop endangered birds from returning to their nests.

Jean Panton

Given that birds have wings and can fly wherever they like I wonder why they would choose to live in a Supermarket in East Lothian? If I was a bird I'd base myself at Edinburgh Castle so I could enjoy wonderful views of the city of Edinburgh!

Barry MacKay

Quite right Tesco, I’d do the same if it was my property.

Jason Condy

Do people not know how dangerous bird poo is to peoples health? Get nets up everywhere, they can nest elsewhere.

Alan Sayers

What nonsense, the birds will find more natural places to nest. So Tesco is quite right to net their roof if they wish. Where were the birds nesting before Tesco was built?

Anne Galloway Wood

Pity no one cares about the poor chickens slaughtered and for sale inside.

Isobel Fraser

If they are endangered can something not be done to stop Tesco netting?

Derek Thomson

The birds will nest somewhere else. One of these things that people will complain about either way. The bird crap is very corrosive. They could always work with the council and make a more suitable habitat for the birds. The council also put up netting on buildings to stop bird nesting.

A message from the Editor