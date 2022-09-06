Tory leadership - your views online

Gail Sneddon

The circumstances in which recent Tory Prime Ministers have stood down should launch an automatic general election, because they’ve failed in their duty.

Lisa Smith

Does not matter which one gets it, they will still mess it up like most before them. They don’t care about us, look at the state of this country and it’s not going to get better.

Alan Ramsay

What a mess! It's being forced on us and we just have to sit and watch them further destroy the country! The worst part of it is that people vote to make this happen!

Ggavin Mmarkham

After the English-appointed PM flies to Balmoral and kisses the hand of the unelected monarch. Scotland can do much better.

Sandra Hamilton

God help us who ever gets in. Get this Conservative government out, they have caused this mess.

Belinda Wilson

We should all have been given the opportunity to elect the UK's next Prime Minister, not have one foisted on us!

Paul Brett

Less than 1 per cent of the population gets to decide which of these clowns takes control of the sinking ship.

James Harley

It’s just like a case of moving deckchairs on the Titanic – nothing will really change much.

Currie’s advice

Martin Lewis couldn’t hide his disdain for Edwina Currie’s ‘money saving tips’ on Good Morning Britain

Catherine White

Why do they keep wheeling people like her out to give us advice? Give us a break!

Gail Sneddon

Good grief! It’s incredible that they cannot get a grasp of how expensive the fuel is in the first instance and that’s what can’t be afforded!

Tim Wight

Marie Antoinette had more empathy than these gormless Tories and their shills. And we know how that ended for her. Our current government is way out of its depth and if you waded through their collective intellect not even your ankles would get wet!

Russell Wadula

Normalising this patronising, out of touch nonsense from Tories is ridiculous. How about taking the energy firms and their party’s own incompetence to task? They’ve presided over an utter disaster and don’t seem to have the self-awareness to realise this.

Gordon Paton

People in Derby actually voted and will vote again for folk just like her. Unbelievable.

Communal bins

More bin hubs are to be rolled out in the Capital despite a plea to put them on hold. Some areas will lose up to 100 parking spaces.

Julie Logan

Communal recycling bins in city centre do not work. They are used for anything and all end up going to landfill. Having them suits only the council as it ticks off their required numbers and looks like they're doing a good job at recycling.

Sarah Coghill

These communal bins are useless in Edinburgh - they get overfilled or the flap in the lid is left open and then the seagulls get to work ripping them open. The net result is rubbish everywhere!

Susan Downie

This type of bin is not the answer. They simply offer fly tippers a place to dump their rubbish without consequence.

Lucy McArthur

It’s just another way to make things difficult for people to own a car if they live in Edinburgh. Won’t be that long before people start quiting their jobs because they can’t own a car anymore and can’t do their job without their car. Edinburgh is going to lose a lot of its work force if things keep going the way they are.

Pab Roberts

Didn't the New Town campaign against them in case they got confused with all the 4x4s?

Cost of living

What steps are you taking to reduce living costs?

Mikey Gillespie

Candles on, blankets on and sit there with my family in prayer wishing these horrible greedy Tories will be booted out and some party comes in that cares for the people that are not so well off.

Angela Mcdermott

Stop reading/listening to it all. Worrying about something before it really happens is a useless waste of time and energy. Enjoy the moment.

Niamh Helen

What steps are energy companies taking to reduce their dividends to shareholders?

