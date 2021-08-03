Traders' anger at being left thousands of pounds out of pocket after Edinburgh Foodies Festival is cancelled - your views online

The Foodies Festival was due to take place from Friday 6 August - Sunday 8 August in Edinburgh.

Foodies festival

Traders anger at being left thousands of pounds out of pocket after Edinburgh Foodies Festival is cancelled

Ian Strang

This is shocking. I thought freedom day was 9 August. It’s about time they changed the record. We need to live our lives. Covid is here to stay.

Vicki Childerstone

So what are the Covid rules that make it unworkable and other events can go ahead? Would be Interesting to know as it is an outdoor event. Glad I didn't buy tickets after all.

Dianne Philbin

I paid for our tickets and next day received the email saying it was cancelled! Surely they would have known there’s a chance they might be rejected.

Amanda Mc

I’ve seen that the Glasgow one isn’t cancelled, though.

Elaine Burt

Food festival at George Square had queues with long waiting times as they had to wait on people leaving before anyone could enter. I’d imagine traders have lost a lot of sales.

Lukasz Buchmiet

It’s Brexit times, we’re all going down.

James Spears

That’s what happens in a pandemic.

Elizabeth McArthur

I don’t care what an ybody says, this kind of treatment to small Scottish businesses (with a pandemic or without one) is just not right.

Steve Bell

Such a shame. In normal times it's a great festival.

Kenny Laing

Are decisions on events like this left to individual councils? In a similar vein 2k Hibs fans were at Motherwell but no Celtic fans allowed at Tynecastle in a bigger capacity stadium.

Ian Jones

Another blow to the food and beverage industry.

Daniel Cranmer

The organisers knew it wasnt taking place and every penny was paid in advance before the inevitable cancellation. Best of luck with refunds, it will take weeks.

Laird Ronald Simpson

Does it never end for Edinburgh traders? So sad.

Scott’s accent

Lord Digby Jones has come under fire for criticising Olympic presenter Alex Scott's accent.

Gary Jenkinson

Sorry we commoners don't rise you lordship’s standards. Maybe you should hasve all put away in prison! Get a grip, the girl is doing a good job. Most sports presenters are ex-professionals and learn on the job. Another show of class division. Unhappy Lord Snooty should turn his telly off.

Steve Fallows

Presenting is a skill. Presenters should be able to speak clearly, project their voice and speak in the Queen’s English. After all, they are supposed to be role models.

Graham Gordon

Well why not speak propa? I do when I meet new people for first time. You can't help where you come from either, everyone has there own lovely unique accent. Come on, stop mocking her, people.

Carol McGrath

I hope Lord Digby Jones also has a go at those who also can't pronounce a g properly in other words, eg Sin - ging instead of sing - ing. Makes me cringe! Different dialects are a nice change from stereotypes who sound as if they have "a bool in their mouths", to use a Scottish expression!

Stephen Ellis

She is very articulate if you ask me. Who’s Digby? Is he related to the giant dog?

David Fox

She does a great job. Lords are nothing but snobs.

Steve James

I can understand her perfectly well, I like her accent. Now ,if it was Gerald from Jeremy’s farm I would have a problem!

Marion Black

Priti Patel doesn’t pronounce her G’s either. Maybe he should correct her on her pronunciation!

Laura Mckenna

Nothing wrong with it,. As long as you can understand what's being said, then fine. Everyone comes from different areas with different accents – that’s what makes us who we are.

Florin Ungureanu

Not being a native English speaker, I think her accent and diction is the one I can understand best when watching TV in the UK.

Steven Oliver

While I'm not against regional accents on TV, dropping G at the end of words working in a professional capacity is the height of sloppiness. Whatever happened to proper use of the Queen's English?

Donald Kilgour

I'd like to see Digby, Lord Jones play a full 90 minutes

Harry Wall