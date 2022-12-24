Traffic activists on Leith Walk - your views online

Gordon Waldie

I see what this is all about. By making drivers go up and around the Picardy Place mess, it means they'll be entering the emission controlled area, so the council will be able to charge motorists. The ‘go’ duration of the lights allowing vehicles to turn into Picardy Place allows about four vehicles to turn. That's if there's any free space for them to enter as it's normally backed up with vehicles that have come out of Broughton Street and York Place. Add to that congestion vehicles coming up Leith Walk that want to head east. It's near permanant gridlock now and will get worse when the trams start running and another set of priorities are added to the traffic light rota.

Declan Duncan

It hurts when cars hit you. I learned an important lesson and I won’t be getting in the way of one any time soon if I can help it. These people have never been hit by a car and it shows.

Maciek Ce

The protesters on Leith Walk are breaking rules themselves and endangering everyone around.

Stephen Mckenzie

No be much of a shield when they get run over! If it's breaking the law, let the law deal with it. Too many people think they can serve "justice" by their own hand.

David Gibson

Why on earth would your deliberately put yourself in front of a moving car? I totally understand the no left turn policy, but for goodness why risk serious injury? Simply video it if you so wish and send it to the police. You’re not going to get a pat on the back for being run over. Stay safe

Alan Davidson

While it is a no left turn, I totally agree vehicles should not be turning left and putting pedestrians in danger on a green man crossing. Can someone please explain why the Ccouncil changed this to a no left turn. The last I read was some gobblygook about ensuring the trams run to time on the new line. Surely putting all traffic up to Piccardy Place to turn round is going to cause more congestion rather than let traffic filter off to London Road in the first place. Explanation from our Transport Convenor please.

Amanda Walter

It’s crazy forcing London Road traffic up round Picardy roundabout

Elaine Haggon

Why are they allowing a main route out Edinburgh no left turn having to drive up round Picardy Place then back down?

Stefan Peterson

You could turn left there just the other day….the layout changes on a weekly basis. I wouldn’t be surprised if the council installed a loop the loop half way down London Road at this rate.

Ruth Hearton Tallatanta

The council or the police should be sorting this. Really shocking that people are endangering their lives to stop this.

Leeanne Walker

Don’t drive in the town anymore, it’s a shambles.

Mani Tu

Why don't they form a human wall in front of the council which approved those ridiculous plans?

Courtney Paterson

Maybe if there was a left turn available prior to London Road there would be less of an issue. Literally every street apart from Dalmeny, I think, is no left turn.

XJasmine Bongartz-Weir

While I understand the frustration of these people, if this driver wants to break the law and turn left, then that's on them. People can't just decide to turn into the police. It becomes more dangerous when people try take things into their own hands.

David Ross

Lorne Hugh Crowe

What I don't get is why there is a no left turn, as I think there is only another one left turn up Leith Walk now. The clowncil are a joke as always.

Norry Colquhoun

Why no barriers?

Derek Patterson

Used to live in Dalmeny Street many moons ago it was fairly quiet traffic wise. It looks like this street and Easter Road will become a rat run for traffic wanting to reach London Road.

Andrew Hogg

Can someone (from the clowncil) explain how to get from Macdonald Road to Brunswick Road? It's 20 yards apart and is impossible to get there!

