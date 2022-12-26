Transgender Bill - your views online

Ah’m no bluffin

Scotland's day of shame.

Luckie Mucklebakit

The lawyers are going to be busy over the Christmas break, for sure.

Gary Lindsay

The SNP hand them their Christmas present early.

Truth Seeker

Dark, Dark Dark Day for Scotland and its women! No safeguards for female-only spaces, services and sport. Noticed Nicola [Sturgeon] sitting legs crossed side ways on the seat looking over everyone during the vote. As a father of two young girls, I feel sick… I will never vote Labour, SNP or Greens ever again. Ideology over safety.

Xanthe McGregor

Sturgeon will always be regarded as a traitor to women.A day of infamy, unsurpassed in the Scottish Parliament’s history. Every MSP who voted for this need to be held to account when the inevitable assaults against women by men pretending to be women take place.

Defrocked Reverend

Incan Descent

Voters need to be reminded of every second-rate politician who voted this Bill through when it comes time for them to face their constituents at the polls.

Ronald Ramsey

I don't agree with it either, though I imagine some of fears about the men cross dressing to attack women are hysterical. Maybe we should perform certain surgical procedures on those that do, though.

Old Man of Hoy

On the plus side Sturgeon is now finished. No more appearances on Loose Women or other shows where she will find herself having to justify this.

Colin Laird

This is insane! We have coterie of professional politicians who are completely removed from the views of the people. Why would any government spend so much time and energy on a toxic issue like this? That is only a concern of the political radicals whose main interest is in destroying normal society to show by a spectacular stunt just how different they can be to Westminster.

Reality Demands to be Heard

A triumph of ideology over reason. Those who voted for this absurd legislation have betrayed the people of Scotland. And especially they have betrayed those unfortunates who genuinely are confused about their “gender”. Shame on them!

Blair Nelson

Shocking, the lunatics have truly taken over the asylum , how quick can these lot get voted out, women's rights are eroding at a fair rate of knots , for who ....confused folk ,sad times

Grace Larbalestier

Hehehe take that, Terfmas crew. Now Karen, try to work out why on earth someone just living their life makes you so threat-ened cos we're all reeeally over your tantrums now and moving on.

Kev Mcghee

I can think of a thousand things more important. Why waste so much time, effort and money on this?

William P Henderson

Nobody tell Morgan or Clarkson!

NHS stretched

Edinburgh and Lothians families asked to care for loved ones as hospitals 'stretched beyond capacity'

Rosalind Sneddon

Got my hip surgery cancelled by the Royal Infirmary at short notice. Was told no beds, hospital full. Could not say when it will be done. Lots of others as well, not only me.

Isobel Fraser

If the powers that be hadn't closed down all the smaller places they could have been used to prepare people for home instead of having to wait for a care package that's already stretched also people are turning up at A and E because they can't see a GP

Jacqueline Carpenter

The wait time in A&E one recent Saturday night was 10.5 hours! I’ve never seen it so bad.

Finlay Smith

Some of us were left to it over a year ago anyway.

Graeme Robertson

The whole NHS Scotland system has been allowed to decay and it’s not just to the detriment of the patients but also to the well being of all those charged with treating and caring for them, ie nurses, doctors, porters, ambulance drivers, food providers, cleaners, carers - you name it. The system is knackered and needs a full and urgent review to ensure these people are fully supported. Scottish Health Ministers have failed badly in every sector.

