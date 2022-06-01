Tyre Extinguishers - your views online

Chris Main

Wonder what they’ll do when every SUV owner spends a few quid on locking valve covers. Do the tyre extinguishers have the courage of their convictions to cause clear, prosecutable, criminal damage?

Sam McIntosh

Before “fleeing the scene”. Too cowardly to stand up, identify themselves for their actions that they obviously know are wrong.

Christopher Arkle

Shops will now have to report anyone buying bags of lentils to the police!

Tom MacDonald

Lawlessness immune to prosecution and out of control, with no police to be seen because they claim to be climate activists/climate friendly. So it’s simple folks, if you can spin it as a protest and especially if seen as being green, then you can do as you please! I might start deflating tyres on parked push bikes as an activist looking for fair policing and equality for all road users and I’ll pop in save the planet as my reason/excuse/justification because all the infrastructure changes made for cyclists are made from plastic bollards.

Alistair Cameron

I wonder if they realise some SUV style vehicles, eg Nissan Quashqi, can have a 1.2 litre engine and are ULEZ compliant. Do they target an Audi or BMW saloon up to 4ltrs? Do they target the modified cars of the boy racers and the decats? What about those with low tread or soft tyres that cause a car to use more fuel? I bet they won't because they have not got a clue. A vacuum leak can cause huge fuel consumption more than a 4x4 so how do they work it all out?

Anjou Banjou

I'm not condoning this, but it is awffy funny, using a lentil!

Keith Anderson

Funny how this is only happening in the posh areas of Edinburgh. I’d like to see how long they last trying this in Leith.

Gareth Tuckwell

It is actually bad for the environment as it forces someone to call out a diesel-powered recovery van to re-inflate a tyre. Or they will drive on it flat and need to get a new tyre - more landfill. There is no scenario where this vandalism / criminal damage is environmentally helpful. They would be better campaigning for a return of the UK standard speed limit, so cars don't have to crawl along at a high polluting 20mph.

Dan Lehnberg

How do we fix the air pollution problems caused by cars? "I know we'll deflate the tyres of random cars, force people to buy new tyres (that was also created by in a factory causing alot of airpolution in the process of making them). As a bonus many of them will also be forced to call for tow trucks to pick them up that also run on gas causing even more airpollution when they take the car back to be repair at the shop"

FatRab Neil

Have you any idea how many disabled people use SUV types because they have to put wheelchairs, scooters etc in back? What's your answer – let ‘em crawl?

Sue Geddes

That is a criminal offence. No problem with protests, but they need to be caught.

Grant Bruce

That’s fine. It will keep all the AA trucks in business.

Barry Kirk

So what happens to get air back into these tyres? More fuel, more energy needed to provide that compressed air, so basically by doing this they are adding to the problem.

Danny Sheridan

"Warriors" seems a little overstated. "Eco-civil servant" or "eco-accountant" might be a bit more accurate.

Graham Gray

Why do this? Most need a 4x4 to drive on the potholed streets and roads.

Diane Smith

These people are ignorant of the fact that they are deflating SUVs tyres and there are cars out there causing more harm that they are ignoring. The police should be charging them for deflating tyres and inconvenience.

Sam McIntosh

If they think what they are doing is right then why are they hiding? Hopefully it won’t be long before they are extinguished.

Arran Hunter

Put cameras up and ambush the people doing it. And give them a hard sentence. You can’t let someone get away with a slap on the wrist. Hard punishment to deter this nonsense. People in critical jobs need to get to work.

Justin Nicholson

How about instead of doing it the middle of the night, they do it during the day? Surely if they believe in their cause so much, they’d like to introduce themselves to the people they are targeting?

