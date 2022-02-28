Ukraine invasion could send food and oil prices soaring - your views online

Oil prices could be poised to rise further in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Denys McNair

There is a pos sibility that we're witnessing a Russian coup in Ukraine, and that Russian troops will leave Ukraine as quickly as they entered, and that the rise in the price of oil will be only a blip.

Sue Cole

Petrol is already higher than £1.55 in some areas.

Morag Macdonald-Worsley

I'm more worried about the poor Ukranian civilians, children, women, men and pets that are being rounded up and killed as we speak. If China joins Russia, the fuel price will be the least of our worries.

Trevor Mahoney

Just why will food prices have to go up, because we don't buy all of our food from there? And we don't get our oil from them either. It's just greedy companies trying to make a big profit out of a sad, sad situation.

Peter Lake

Here in the South West of France some stations are selling diesel at two euros a litre. And the motorways have also raised their tarifs!

Paul Johnston

You don't need to be an expert to work that out. Also, if the war widens, fuel prices will be the least of our worries.

Maighread Stiubhart

£1:55 a litre would be cheap in the Hebrides. It’s been a while since it passed that milestone.

Paul Steele

Also Brexit has already shafted the insular UK.

Eric Engle

Technically price gouging, profiteering.

Stef Spode

Oh, what a surprise. Yet another crisis that makes us poorer. Luckily before long we’ll own nothing and we’ll be happy.

Jim Singer

Why should it affect Scotland, we are an oil producing nation?

Evelyn McAllister

Wheat comes from Ukraine and Russia, also gas, so yes, it will filter down to affect us all. Thoughts are with all the Ukrainians who don’t deserve this.

Robert Laing

The UK, and especially our deranged PM, really needs to get a grip.

John Hamilton

The cost of war will have lasting affects.

Shopping nostalgia

Which shops would you like to see make a comeback?

June F Jamieson

Sheila Lawrie

It's got to be Woolworths.

Claire A A Eadie

Goldbergs.

Lorraine Monks

Woolworths, Toys r Us, Disney.

Jacq Stewart

Etam, Cult, Jeffrey Rogers, CODA music, Bennetton.

Loraine Duckworth

Just having shops properly stocked these days would be enough.

Ann McCarron

C&A, Richard, Jenners.

Heather Johnstone

What Everyone Wants. Great shop, was always full of shoppers.

Joanne Gillon

Woolworths, C&A, Choosa Cheese, Chelsea Girl, Pancake Pace, Saxones, John Menzies.

Teresa Brooks

The Chocolate House.

Pat Knox

C & A. They are still in Europe.

Nicky Millar

Woolies. Got my first bra and brief set there.

Neil Scully

Don’s CornerShop on Brougham Street.

Russian goalkeeper

Russian goalkeeper Ivan Konovalov, who has family near the Ukraine border, gets support from Livingston boss David Martindale

Mic Griffiths

This lad better get no hate from Scottish folk. Alot of Russians don't want this disaster either. Only person who is evil right now is Putin.

Iryna Badovska-Kowalczyk

Support for a Russian? Ukraine did not enter territory of RF and are not killing their civilians, so this boy's family will be just fine! Can't say the same about mine in Ukraine!

Mike Smith

Would Livie “provide support” for a Nazi goalkeeper whose family lived near the Polish border in 1939? Bizarre.

Mary Johnston

People do realise it's the Russian government that has invaded Urkine,not innocent Russian people. Do you seriously think the people of Russia want a war?

