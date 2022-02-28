Ukraine invasion could send food and oil prices soaring - your views online
Experts have warned the Russian invasion of Ukraine could result in soaring fuel and food prices as the fall-out from the crisis sends shockwaves around the world.
Denys McNair
There is a pos sibility that we're witnessing a Russian coup in Ukraine, and that Russian troops will leave Ukraine as quickly as they entered, and that the rise in the price of oil will be only a blip.
Sue Cole
Petrol is already higher than £1.55 in some areas.
Morag Macdonald-Worsley
I'm more worried about the poor Ukranian civilians, children, women, men and pets that are being rounded up and killed as we speak. If China joins Russia, the fuel price will be the least of our worries.
Trevor Mahoney
Just why will food prices have to go up, because we don't buy all of our food from there? And we don't get our oil from them either. It's just greedy companies trying to make a big profit out of a sad, sad situation.
Peter Lake
Here in the South West of France some stations are selling diesel at two euros a litre. And the motorways have also raised their tarifs!
Paul Johnston
You don't need to be an expert to work that out. Also, if the war widens, fuel prices will be the least of our worries.
Maighread Stiubhart
£1:55 a litre would be cheap in the Hebrides. It’s been a while since it passed that milestone.
Paul Steele
Also Brexit has already shafted the insular UK.
Eric Engle
Technically price gouging, profiteering.
Stef Spode
Oh, what a surprise. Yet another crisis that makes us poorer. Luckily before long we’ll own nothing and we’ll be happy.
Jim Singer
Why should it affect Scotland, we are an oil producing nation?
Evelyn McAllister
Wheat comes from Ukraine and Russia, also gas, so yes, it will filter down to affect us all. Thoughts are with all the Ukrainians who don’t deserve this.
Robert Laing
The UK, and especially our deranged PM, really needs to get a grip.
John Hamilton
The cost of war will have lasting affects.
Shopping nostalgia
Which shops would you like to see make a comeback?
June F Jamieson
C&A, Woolworths, Flip.
Sheila Lawrie
It's got to be Woolworths.
Claire A A Eadie
Goldbergs.
Lorraine Monks
Woolworths, Toys r Us, Disney.
Jacq Stewart
Etam, Cult, Jeffrey Rogers, CODA music, Bennetton.
Loraine Duckworth
Just having shops properly stocked these days would be enough.
Ann McCarron
C&A, Richard, Jenners.
Heather Johnstone
What Everyone Wants. Great shop, was always full of shoppers.
Joanne Gillon
Woolworths, C&A, Choosa Cheese, Chelsea Girl, Pancake Pace, Saxones, John Menzies.
Teresa Brooks
The Chocolate House.
Pat Knox
C & A. They are still in Europe.
Nicky Millar
Woolies. Got my first bra and brief set there.
Neil Scully
Don’s CornerShop on Brougham Street.
Russian goalkeeper
Russian goalkeeper Ivan Konovalov, who has family near the Ukraine border, gets support from Livingston boss David Martindale
Mic Griffiths
This lad better get no hate from Scottish folk. Alot of Russians don't want this disaster either. Only person who is evil right now is Putin.
Iryna Badovska-Kowalczyk
Support for a Russian? Ukraine did not enter territory of RF and are not killing their civilians, so this boy's family will be just fine! Can't say the same about mine in Ukraine!
Mike Smith
Would Livie “provide support” for a Nazi goalkeeper whose family lived near the Polish border in 1939? Bizarre.
Mary Johnston
People do realise it's the Russian government that has invaded Urkine,not innocent Russian people. Do you seriously think the people of Russia want a war?
