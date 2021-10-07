Underbelly's plans for Edinburgh Christmas market - your views online
Underbelly have now announced plans to bring back Edinburgh’s Christmas market for 2021 and expand on previous years
Alastair Brunton
This market isn't the same as it was years back. It used to be a proper Christmas German Market with lovely food and craft stores, now it’s just commercial tat pretty much, with other international sellers and expensive and not great quality. Apart from a small number of stalls, most of the stock you could by anywhere. The food and drinks are extortionate.
Jbrown JB
And expand...! Multiple, duplicate stalls with overpriced merchandise already, for goodness sake!
Ian Ross
A collection of tat in tents making a mess of the city.
David McGrath
Will that mean 25 versions of the same five stalls over and over, instead of 15 versions?
John Longstaff
Not a patch on the Xmas market in Belfast even although the Belfast one is smaller. Better variety, especially in food.
Junior Yates
There go Princes Street Gardens turned to a mess again.
Lewis Shand
Why do they have to get Underbelly, a London company run by a couple of public schoolboys, to run our Christmas market? It should be run by the council, with local businesses and all profits going to them or charity.
Ken Johnston
Underbelly the only winners from the Xmas festival. Should be totally for local produce.
Valerie Severn
It will just be the same tat as last time, it’s always the same stalls, same rubbish. What’s wrong with local products? There is not enough of that and why does it have to stretch so far, so no social distancing there? We don't need big rides that are expensive to go on, we just need a nice small market with local products. Or run by the council. It's always too overcrowded – a haven for pickpockets.
Valerie Anderson
There should be more local crafts and produce. Most of the stalls are duplicated and selling mass produced items. Other cities have local crafts.
Colin Greer
They should make it twice as big, since we missed out last Christmas!
Donald Kilgour
Awful charade nowadays. Overpriced tat, so easy to make your own gluhwein.
Peter Livingstone
Let’s hope that public spaces belonging to the citizens of this city aren’t left in the state they were last time!
Stuart Foley
Let's face it, it will be rammed.
Peter Anderson
Absolute rip-off market. Welcome to Edinburgh plc, a subsidiary of Underbelly.
Fred Stone
Any trees getting chopped down this year?
Dougie Turner
Are they going to give the Garden of Remembrance a decent length of time or are they going to have it dismantled a couple of days after 11 of November like they've done before? Profits over everything.
Police powers
Home Secretary Priti Patel will hand new powers to the police which will allow them to stop disruptive protesters
Andrew Harris
Slippery slope. Might stop the right of those people deemed "disruptive" who are just saying/doing something that the government disagrees with. If all protests and protesters are approved and convenient, are they really protests? Isn't it censorship? Emeline Pankhurst (suffragette), Martin Luther King (civil rights), Ghandi (Indian rights/independence), Muhammad Ali (Vietnam war) and Nelson Mandela (apartheid) to name a few might fall into these descriptions. I think we'd be worse off without their efforts and could do with their help right now to hold that bunch in Westminster to account. Unless another footballer stands up, someone with the right exposure/Twitter followers or a politician grows a pair on major issues (environment, infrastructure, equality or economy) we are screwed.
Jan Steel
It’s just the beginning. Wait until you are protesting because of food shortages.
Albert Crutcher
Due to this particular gang of green loons we shall all lose.
Barbaranne Knox
Goodbye freedom.
David Beveridge
Would the poll tax protests have been banned? How would that have panned out?
Iain Armstrong
This is the most right wing government that I can ever recall, very scary!