Unruly theatregoers - your views online

The Strawberry Barn: Beloved venue and cafe in East Lothian closing doors due to cost of living crisis

Carol Winton

I go to the Playhouse a lot and the staff are always so helpful and nice. I have noticed lately people talking loudly and a lot of late arrivals and too much coming and going when the performance is on. Never used to, they do need to get tougher with some audience members.

Greg Anderson

Edinburgh Playhouse theatre manager, Colin Marr is concerned about deteriorating audience behaviour and abuse of staff

The night of the fight during Jersey Boys there were people already far the worse for wear still being served alcohol at the Playhouse bar. Maybe a little more discretion at the bar would help as alcohol plays a big part in this problem.

Jess Rahman

There has always been a certain theatre etiquette where you don't join in during the performance unless invited to do so by the actors, usually at the finale if appropriate. No one pays £30 upwards for a ticket to hear audience members sing.

Mark Ewing

It’s the same in cinemas. The number of people that choose to chat or check their mobiles during a performance is a joke. Unfortunately staff are too scared to act as people have no respect or react with verbal abuse.

Margaret Lewis

So sorry to hear this. My husband died while I was waiting for Matilda to start and when I got a call to return home the staff couldn't have been more helpful and considerate to us. Made my loss so much easier to cope with. Don’t leave us...everybody is not like that. For the theatregoers, please remember the staff are only doing their job.

Michael Lind

It is unacceptable for audience members to be abusive to staff. Theatre etiquette seems to have fallen since reopening after Covid. I think there is a lot of pent up excitement. Also with a lot of shows people know the songs and really want to join in. At the Cher Show at the Festival Theatre recently the audience were advised to let the professionals do the singing but that they would get their time at the end. Everyone was respectful of this knowing they would get a chance to sing along and this greatly enhanced everyone's enjoyment - I think this is the way forward.

Murray Flett

Unbelievable. Sadly a reflection on today society. No manners, respect or self esteem.

Denise McGhee

Ban the booze if folk can’t behave; not sure why we need alcohol at a theatre show anyway!

Venue closure

The Strawberry Barn venue, deli and cafe in Dunbar is closing its doors due to a cost of living crisis

Graeme Huggan

Big shame to see this news - top class breakfasts and great staff.

Victoria Westwood

Oh no, so sad! Loved taking my boys there.

Steven Monteith

Sad news. It was a great wedding venue for my daughter and son-in-law in 2017.

Ian Mabon

Absolutely devastated!

Margaret Muir

Not forgetting the poor couples who had booked for wedding venues now have the added stress of finding new venues.

Alan Miller

Anyone affected should try Duntarvie Castle. I’ve worked at both and they are very similar. Also due to a new road being built they havent advertised a lot, so they have space for 2023. If you tell them your situation you would get a good deal. It’s 10mins from Edinburgh airport.

Chris Armour

So sad, a great place.

David Mccaskell

Sad. The kids and grandkids love it here.

Mark Riding

Horrible time for businesses at the moment. There's no easing up in sight for the pressures facing them.

James Alexander Moncur

Yes, just another sad sign of the times.

Jane Strudwick

Sad news. It was the best place to stop for a delicious lunch after a long drive north.

Steve Bell

The reason is the community council blocking the big names in the town. Everyone is going elsewhere, like Haddington for the retail park or North Berwick. Haddington has Greggs, Minato Sushi, Subway, Costa, Home Bargains, Food Warehouse. It’s more attractive for customers than coffee shops, art studios, a wool shop of all things, a balloon shop that doesn't serve the local population, just to block out the big names coming. To save it they need other things before they all go bust.

