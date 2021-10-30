Vaccination programme is letting the NHS down - Readers' Letters

I have nothing but praise for the dedicated hospital staff.

Regrettably my experience with the Covid vaccine programme is not so praiseworthy.

Although classed as vulnerable and having been in shielding I was not on the list for my second jag. Eventually, after many phone calls, I received it four months after the first, A similar experience is being had with the third jag, for which I have not yet got an appointment.

Perhaps it is not the NHS that needs reform but the management and civil servants who run it.

Donald Carmichael, East Linton, East Lothian

Sewage research

Oh dear, who do we believe? On Wednesday, one of your regular letter writers gave us a glowing report about Scottish Water’s clean water credentials, attributing this to the fact that it remains in public hands and telling us that it is ranked the UKs top utility company. Interesting facts worthy of acknowledgement.

However they only remained unchallenged for a very short time. Moving on to read an opinion column in a reputable national paper of the same day I found the columnist musing on how the Prime Mnister had swum in the sea at the G7 meeting in the summer. “I wonder if next week in Glasgow,” she said, “he’ll swim in the Clyde, into which Scottish Water has released hundreds of millions of litres of raw sewage.”

I think more research will be needed on my part after this perfect illustration of the fact that you can’t believe everything you read even thought the source sounds so credible!

Gail Keating, Bonnyrigg

True colours

Finally, you’ve nailed Ian Murray, MSP (“MSP Warns Patients have no choice but to attend A&E”, October 29). Even though he purportedly sits in the House of Commons as Scotland’s sole Labour MP, his monotonous lambasting of Holyrood rather than doing his real day job, opposing the Tories in Westminster, speaks to his real desire to be an MSP instead.

He wouldn’t be any more effective, but at least then his job title would align with his obsession with the Scottish Government.

Leah Gunn Barrett, Edinburgh

Animal alert

This Hallowe’en, don’t be haunted by a mistake that could cause your animal companion to become lost, sick, or hurt. Keep your “good ghouls and boys” safe by following these frightfully delightful tips.

After a quiet All Hallows’ Eve last year – thanks to Covid-19 – you can’t be blamed for going to town on your costume, but don’t try to coordinate with your animal companion. As well as being a stressful experience for many dogs and cats, costumes can also pose a choking hazard and impair animals’ ability to see, move, and even breathe. The same goes for decorations: be sure to keep animals far away from jack-o’-lanterns, candles, and streamers.

Store treats indoors and out of reach (not in a bowl on your doorstep). Many animals can’t resist gobbling up sweets – wrappers and all – which can sicken or even kill them. Remember that chocolate, nuts, raisins, and xylitol sweetener are toxic for dogs. And during trick-or-treat time, stay with your animals in a quiet room, away from the door. A steady stream of costumed strangers may cause even the friendliest animal to feel frightened and bolt – or bite.

Real evils lurk outdoors: poisons, traffic, diseases, cruel people, and other ghastly dangers await. Protect cats and dogs by keeping them indoors and letting them prowl only on a lead and harness, with you in tow, on Hallowe’en.

Jennifer White, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), London

