Vaping addiction - your views online

Troy Marshall

I used vaping to give up smoking, but after a year of vaping my breathing was worse than when I was smoking.

Rochelle Ferrera

I worked in security at a hospital and when vaping was just coming out I suggested we pass laws banning that in public as well as smoking. I got jumped on and told I was an idiot that it was safe. Guess I was right all along. I’m sad I was, I’d rather have been wrong.

Tom Runar Øvrebø

Cannabis oil is what they put in there, it’s not good.

Julie Wilson

When something has a skull and cross bones on it you have to ask why. Cigarette's don't even have that.

Mark Cornwall

Off the vape from tomorrow.

Chris Wildig

Who'd have thought that setting fire to a bunch of chemicals you've never heard of and inhaling the gas that's produced would be bad for you!

Emma Robertson

Vaping is another addiction, nothing to do with stopping smoking! You are inhaling battery and liquid through a bit of cotton wool.

Tammy Schuckert

It's the pods .... stop buying the prefilled pods, you don't know what they're putting in them. Vaping liquid should only have PG, VG ( vegetable glycerin) and a small amount of nicotine. The prefilled pods come in from out of the country and people have no idea what they're putting in them. Either way I'm sure it's not extremely healthy, but everywhere around the world has been having issues with these pods since vaping started.

Rod Stewart

The rock legend is to play at Edinburgh Castle this summer

Tricia McLenaghan

I loved him but last time I saw him he was definitely past his best. Time to retire gracefully, methinks.

Sheena Mclay

I was at Edinburgh Castle last time he played. I don’t think I’ll be buying any tickets for his concert this time.

Jane Dalgleish

Offft. I love Rod but after hearing him at the Queen’s jubilee concert he needs to accept he’s past it, surely.

Jim Rudge

Saw him a few years back in Brum. He was mingin'. It was as if he couldn't be arsed any more and just left the stage. Bizarre ending.

Lynnssaayy Gra

Happily miss this to wash my hair!

Una McLachlan

Happily miss this and poke my eyes out with sharp sticks. He needs to realise he is well past it. Sings like an out-of-tune piano!

Lee Dailly

Wonder how much he will charge for a ticket for this. It's just greed when he's clearly well past his best.

Linda Andrea Hynds

Def a miss for me. Do not like him at all, so arrogant. His singing voice has totally gone.

Aileen Candlish

Oh, I will give it a big swerve. Lost his voice.

Bonnie Trout

Hope he does better than he did at the Queen’s Jubilee. He used to be great, so was Tom Jones, but we all get auld and the voice is not the best.

Gwynneth Coan

God, way past time to bow out gracefully. Saw him in Glasgow in 1974 at his peak, but enough now.

Babs Sloan

Oh no. He needs to give up as his voice certainly has.

Tommy Tennent

Aaahh, the Englishman who pretends to be Scottish, who supported Rangers in his younger days and now supports Celtic. The definition of unwanted.

Mark McCroskery

If it’s as good as the last time I saw him at Edinburgh Castle, please Rod, don’t bother.

Caroline McAleavy

We must go to this one, it might be the last time for auld boy Rod.

Fly tipping

Edinburgh recorded over 10,000 cases of flytipping in 2022.

Roy Maisey

The council used to take this kind of rubbish away but they stopped a while ago. It’s no wonder people resort to fly tipping. Our rates cover waste removal so the council must start doing this again.

Karen Finlay

Maybe go back to when special uplifts were free of charge, now it’s costing us 100 times more in our council budget to clear up the mess. Edinburgh is a mess, the worst it’s ever been under this council.

Write to the Edinburgh Evening News

We welcome your thoughts. Write to [email protected] including name, address and phone number – we won’t print full details. Keep letters under 300 words, with no attachments. If referring to an article, include date, page number and heading.

