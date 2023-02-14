Vaping addiction - your views online
A woman’s vaping addiction put her on life support with deadly lung condition
Troy Marshall
I used vaping to give up smoking, but after a year of vaping my breathing was worse than when I was smoking.
Rochelle Ferrera
I worked in security at a hospital and when vaping was just coming out I suggested we pass laws banning that in public as well as smoking. I got jumped on and told I was an idiot that it was safe. Guess I was right all along. I’m sad I was, I’d rather have been wrong.
Tom Runar Øvrebø
Cannabis oil is what they put in there, it’s not good.
Julie Wilson
When something has a skull and cross bones on it you have to ask why. Cigarette's don't even have that.
Mark Cornwall
Off the vape from tomorrow.
Chris Wildig
Who'd have thought that setting fire to a bunch of chemicals you've never heard of and inhaling the gas that's produced would be bad for you!
Emma Robertson
Vaping is another addiction, nothing to do with stopping smoking! You are inhaling battery and liquid through a bit of cotton wool.
Tammy Schuckert
It's the pods .... stop buying the prefilled pods, you don't know what they're putting in them. Vaping liquid should only have PG, VG ( vegetable glycerin) and a small amount of nicotine. The prefilled pods come in from out of the country and people have no idea what they're putting in them. Either way I'm sure it's not extremely healthy, but everywhere around the world has been having issues with these pods since vaping started.
Rod Stewart
The rock legend is to play at Edinburgh Castle this summer
Tricia McLenaghan
I loved him but last time I saw him he was definitely past his best. Time to retire gracefully, methinks.
Sheena Mclay
I was at Edinburgh Castle last time he played. I don’t think I’ll be buying any tickets for his concert this time.
Jane Dalgleish
Offft. I love Rod but after hearing him at the Queen’s jubilee concert he needs to accept he’s past it, surely.
Jim Rudge
Saw him a few years back in Brum. He was mingin'. It was as if he couldn't be arsed any more and just left the stage. Bizarre ending.
Lynnssaayy Gra
Happily miss this to wash my hair!
Una McLachlan
Happily miss this and poke my eyes out with sharp sticks. He needs to realise he is well past it. Sings like an out-of-tune piano!
Lee Dailly
Wonder how much he will charge for a ticket for this. It's just greed when he's clearly well past his best.
Linda Andrea Hynds
Def a miss for me. Do not like him at all, so arrogant. His singing voice has totally gone.
Aileen Candlish
Oh, I will give it a big swerve. Lost his voice.
Bonnie Trout
Hope he does better than he did at the Queen’s Jubilee. He used to be great, so was Tom Jones, but we all get auld and the voice is not the best.
Gwynneth Coan
God, way past time to bow out gracefully. Saw him in Glasgow in 1974 at his peak, but enough now.
Babs Sloan
Oh no. He needs to give up as his voice certainly has.
Tommy Tennent
Aaahh, the Englishman who pretends to be Scottish, who supported Rangers in his younger days and now supports Celtic. The definition of unwanted.
Mark McCroskery
If it’s as good as the last time I saw him at Edinburgh Castle, please Rod, don’t bother.
Caroline McAleavy
We must go to this one, it might be the last time for auld boy Rod.
Fly tipping
Edinburgh recorded over 10,000 cases of flytipping in 2022.
Roy Maisey
The council used to take this kind of rubbish away but they stopped a while ago. It’s no wonder people resort to fly tipping. Our rates cover waste removal so the council must start doing this again.
Karen Finlay
Maybe go back to when special uplifts were free of charge, now it’s costing us 100 times more in our council budget to clear up the mess. Edinburgh is a mess, the worst it’s ever been under this council.
