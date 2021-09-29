'We need these wind farms to stop global warming' - Readers' Comments

Readers were divided over the plan for a giant wind farm in the Forth

David Morris: Could power every home in Scotland – only when the wind blows.

Alex Sasha Alexandre: Energy can be stored when the demand is not very high to be able to deliver the proper amount when there is less wind, for example. It is the energy of future. However, we need to find the way to protect the nature at the same time. Birds and other animals can be affected by this infrastructure.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lisa Tam Paterson: Sounds like a great idea that will provide a lot of power – and kill a lot of birds.

George Banks:If we are going to stop global warming we need these wind farms or we won't be able to cool the planet.

Scott Shaw: As long as everyone in Scotland and especially the surrounding area benefit from it then yes, I’m in favour.

Craig Jones: The reality is that the energy companies and governments will profit from it whilst we are made to look at the eyesore every day.

Paul Harvey: In the Forth? Can't see that happening – they're usually further out to sea. A wave generator or five however, such as they're now producing in Orkney; that would be an entirely different matter.

Mark Paterson: So much for bonnie Scotland, there will be nothing but turbines to see here. I’m all for going green but stick them out in the North Sea out of the way.

Mandi Mac: When wind turbine blades reach the end of their usefulness, most are sawed into transportable pieces and hauled to landfills, where they never break down. Tens of thousands of ageing blades are being removed and have nowhere to go.

Jacqueline Calder: Wouldn't it be better to put solar panels on the roofs of every new building and collect the excess power from them?

Anhaicapito Making: You need a lot of material for solar power. It is a well proven strategy to centralise and use previous infrastructure. Some internet cables in the ocean are updated telegraph cables. There are other energy improvements that need to be done to old houses that would be better priority.

Frank Brown: The question is who gets the income from it. Having oil fields never did us any good, did it?

Ewan Cameron: I'd check with the dolphins first. They're in charge.

John Keating: It has been proven winds are more predictable and stable offshore. Also it’s far easier to run the cables from an offshore field rather than dig up miles and miles of land to run to stations on land.

Craig Barrie: Big lover of wind farms! Great way to harvest energy. The naysayers were also around when the first windmills started to appear in the UK and now we see these as a quaint part of our national heritage! If only Constable were still around to knock out a couple of wind farm paintings to romanticise them.

Firefighters attacked

A gang of youths hurled projectiles at firefighters as they responded to an emergency call-out in a “disgusting” attack. The fire crew was ambushed as they doused an out-of-control bonfire in the grounds of Mansion House in Gracemount.

Alison Henderson: Absolutely disgusting, there is no deterrent whatsoever. If caught, fine the parents – they need to take responsibility for their little angels.

Gemma Fox: Turn the hose on them. They’d have a hard job explaining to parents or the police why they’re soaked to the skin.

Susan Breatnach: Parents have to take responsibility for their own children. There are children out running amok in the streets. If the parents had brought them up properly from infancy to respect themselves and others and not to allow them to run with the pack most of the kids wouldn’t be doing what they’re doing. You don’t have to hit or shout at them to keep them in line.