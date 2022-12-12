When Harry met Meghan - your views online

Lisa Simpson Lutts

I was so pro Meghan and so excited to see her marry Harry. Still thrilled for them and happy they are happy, but I hate what they are doing. Every family has their problems, but do we all need a Netflix show to whine about them and make big bucks? What is the point of doing this except for them to make money? They moved to the States for privacy. I'm not seeing the point now.

Ross Hale

We just want to be left alone to get on with our self-obsessed lives….aye right, milking it for every dollar they can.

Benny Arizola

I'm loving the series. And so far they haven't spoken negatively about the royal family. The problems are aimed towards the paparazzi. Same problem the royals had during the paparazzi constantly hounding Princess Diana. It's so sad to see what they actually had/have to go through.

Jan Williamson

Stop giving these two press and air time. Maybe then they would go away. They have zero credibility.

Anne Kerulis Baker

Was surprised but pleased to see it was basically just a biography of their meeting and wedding.

Marcella Johnstone

It’s all about the money; how sad, I’m sure they will regret it one day.

Michele Albutt

I am so over the Harry and Meghan show, they have no conscience.

Brett McCreadie

What next for Meghan? Anyone would be forgiven for thinking this Netflix documentary is just another profile-raising strategy in preparation for a senate election campaign in 2024!

George Wood

Publicity shy couple share their story with 8bn people, who’d have thought?

Colin Steven

Wouldn't it be funny if this was the downfall of Netflix?

Patricia Anderson

It was lovely. I enjoyed it. It's nice that Harry found his soulmate at last.

Jane Russell

They come across as so caring and loving and H is so determined to look after his family and keep them safe, he is a lovely man.

Jane Brady

Totally selfish. Disrespectful. They should be stripped of their titles ASAP. They don’t want to be part of the Royal Family.Can’t have cake and eat it.

Laura Green

Just let them have their say. I’m sure that’s all they want and will have closure after this now.

Gillian Thorne

If the "media" ignored them, they would be able to have their private life and we the public wouldn't have to listen or read about their moaning!

Lesley Macleod

I enjoyed Dallas better but laughed when the mother popped up whinging as well.

Michael Rose

Thank god the queen is not here to see all this carry on.

Marcus Lane

Boring entitled people. Go back to the States - irrelevant.

Indy support

Support for Scottish independence has risen to 56 per cent in the first poll since the Supreme Court ruling

James Sanderson

The SNP shout when a single poll shows a result they like but ignore the many more that show the opposite. In addition some polls run by nationalists are always coincidentally within a few days of polls showing less support for the SNP etc...

Helen McLean

Personally I’m proud to be Scottish born and bred but also UK resident don’t like any of what’s going on with the SNP. We were told one time vote. We need to get the country back to being more prosperous and make the world a better place.

Susan Freemantle

Yes, because the majority of Scots have suddenly and inexplicably lost their minds and want to economically ruin their country!

Dick Chesney Axelrod

What, despite 80 per cent of papers banging on about how bad it is? Half the folk in this comment section could run a country better than Westminster does. I’ve never understood why people don't believe we could do better.

Ewan Smith

Did they take the poll in the middle of Glasgow and Dundee?

Philip Stewart

Time to end colonial subservience and restore our nationhood.

