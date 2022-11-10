Who should be the new Rebus? - your views online
Ten Scottish actors who could play Edinburgh detective, from Sam Heughan to Ncuti Gatwa
Brenda Thomas
It has to be Martin Compston The others are too clean cut. I agree that Ken Stott was the best Rebus.
Joan Robb
He has to have a "lived in" face and be scruffy.
Fiona Ritchie
Martin Compton or James McAvoy are the only ones capable.
James Pryde
Dougray Scott would be about the right age, also a Fifer.
Robert Wotherspoon
As long as they are directed better this time. The last ones should have been great with Ken Stott, but were way off the mark. Cafferty is just as important to most books as Rebus, so please cast him well too, not miss him out.
Maureen Boorman
Nobody as good as Ken Stott - he was made for the part.
Carolyn Dickson
All 10 proposed are great actors. Really did think George McKay was Scottish! Don't think it can be anyone too pretty. I think out of this list... James McAvoy, as he does "a bit unhinged" very well
Kim Kim
No one will be Rebus like Ken Stott. Has to be James McAvoy, though, if looking for a young Rebus .… 100 per cent.
Pamela Mitchell
Not sure it would work, the Rebus character is supposed to be a craggy middle aged man. Going backwards would be a gamble and fans of Rebus are unlikely to support it.
Linda McInnes
What about the guy who played Methadone Mick in Still Game? He’s played quite a few serious characters recently. Only thing is he has a west of Scotland accent but he could change that no bother. He’s played English characters and changes his accent pretty well.
Anne Stuart Hunter
They are all fine actors but I think Martin Compston would be best.
Christine Douglas
Sam Heughan. He was in Rebus as a young man – I watched it on Sunday night.
Evelyn Maver Imrie
What about giving the chance to a new actor?
Tricia Forbes
Stuart Martin from Miss Scarlet and the Duke.
Danna Quinn
I love Martin Compston and Richard Madden but honestly James McAvoy would be amazing at it.
Christine Duffy
Ken Stott was Rebus. These are all to smooth John Hannah was never convincing.
Stephen McGill
Only Gareth Morrison has the depth for this role. Absolute shoo in (unless Broccoli’s on his case for that secret agent gig!)
Dorothy Barrett
Mark Bonnar or Jamie Sives. Both born in Edinburgh, so have the correct accent.
Grace Mcarthur
I think Richard Rankin would make a great Rebus, he has that rough edge.
Colin McDougal
What about that wee guy that played the dwarf Gimli in Lord of the Rings (John Rhys-Davies)?
Kathleen Logan
I think Richard Madden or James McAvoy. I don’t think Martin Compton would take up the role as it may clash if Line of Duty returns.
Cat McCluskey
Get Ken Stott back. He is Rebus. Nobody can match up to him.
Anita MacDonald
All too young and fit.
Gretchen Hudson
Steven Cree or James McAvoy. Sorry, but Richard Maddon and Sam Heughan are just too pretty. Steven and James have that bit of crazy in their eyes and would be more believable as a young John Rebus.
Andy Gibson
In the original series I would have taken Brian Cox over Ken Stott.
Lorraine Landles
Ken Stott will always be the best - however if it’s to be another actor they definitely need to be gritty and grumpy and a wee bit rough round the edges at times. Ken is a hard act to follow, I’m afraid.
Linda Young
David Tennant.
Cherie Gray
If a lil younger, Dougray Scott would be my choice.
Stephen Ellis
It’s Ken Stott every time for me. That lot on your list are fighting it out to be the next James Bond. Ken Stott is not out for the Bond gig.
Woodstock Taylor
What happened to Ken Stott? Why fix something that isn't broken?
David Chisholm
Madden would be great as the early books are the best and he could play the character for years.
