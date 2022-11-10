Who should be the new Rebus? - your views online

Ken Stott played Rebus in previous ITV episodes

Brenda Thomas

It has to be Martin Compston The others are too clean cut. I agree that Ken Stott was the best Rebus.

Joan Robb

He has to have a "lived in" face and be scruffy.

Fiona Ritchie

Martin Compton or James McAvoy are the only ones capable.

James Pryde

Dougray Scott would be about the right age, also a Fifer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert Wotherspoon

As long as they are directed better this time. The last ones should have been great with Ken Stott, but were way off the mark. Cafferty is just as important to most books as Rebus, so please cast him well too, not miss him out.

Maureen Boorman

Nobody as good as Ken Stott - he was made for the part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carolyn Dickson

All 10 proposed are great actors. Really did think George McKay was Scottish! Don't think it can be anyone too pretty. I think out of this list... James McAvoy, as he does "a bit unhinged" very well

Kim Kim

No one will be Rebus like Ken Stott. Has to be James McAvoy, though, if looking for a young Rebus .… 100 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pamela Mitchell

Not sure it would work, the Rebus character is supposed to be a craggy middle aged man. Going backwards would be a gamble and fans of Rebus are unlikely to support it.

Linda McInnes

What about the guy who played Methadone Mick in Still Game? He’s played quite a few serious characters recently. Only thing is he has a west of Scotland accent but he could change that no bother. He’s played English characters and changes his accent pretty well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anne Stuart Hunter

They are all fine actors but I think Martin Compston would be best.

Christine Douglas

Sam Heughan. He was in Rebus as a young man – I watched it on Sunday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evelyn Maver Imrie

What about giving the chance to a new actor?

Tricia Forbes

Stuart Martin from Miss Scarlet and the Duke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danna Quinn

I love Martin Compston and Richard Madden but honestly James McAvoy would be amazing at it.

Christine Duffy

Ken Stott was Rebus. These are all to smooth John Hannah was never convincing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen McGill

Only Gareth Morrison has the depth for this role. Absolute shoo in (unless Broccoli’s on his case for that secret agent gig!)

Dorothy Barrett

Mark Bonnar or Jamie Sives. Both born in Edinburgh, so have the correct accent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grace Mcarthur

I think Richard Rankin would make a great Rebus, he has that rough edge.

Colin McDougal

What about that wee guy that played the dwarf Gimli in Lord of the Rings (John Rhys-Davies)?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kathleen Logan

I think Richard Madden or James McAvoy. I don’t think Martin Compton would take up the role as it may clash if Line of Duty returns.

Cat McCluskey

Get Ken Stott back. He is Rebus. Nobody can match up to him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anita MacDonald

All too young and fit.

Gretchen Hudson

Steven Cree or James McAvoy. Sorry, but Richard Maddon and Sam Heughan are just too pretty. Steven and James have that bit of crazy in their eyes and would be more believable as a young John Rebus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Gibson

In the original series I would have taken Brian Cox over Ken Stott.

Lorraine Landles

Ken Stott will always be the best - however if it’s to be another actor they definitely need to be gritty and grumpy and a wee bit rough round the edges at times. Ken is a hard act to follow, I’m afraid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Linda Young

David Tennant.

Cherie Gray

If a lil younger, Dougray Scott would be my choice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Ellis

It’s Ken Stott every time for me. That lot on your list are fighting it out to be the next James Bond. Ken Stott is not out for the Bond gig.

Woodstock Taylor

What happened to Ken Stott? Why fix something that isn't broken?

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Chisholm

Madden would be great as the early books are the best and he could play the character for years.

Write to the Edinburgh Evening News

We welcome your thoughts. Write to [email protected] including name, address and phone number – we won't print full details. Keep letters under 300 words, with no attachments. If referring to an article, include date, page number and heading.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Subscribe