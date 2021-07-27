Worried workers have been offered personal attack alarm after criticising the “harsh” new start times that force them to walk through the city at night. - your views online

Employees said the new start times put their personal safety at risk.

Work fears

Worried workers have been offered personal attack alarm after criticising the “harsh” new start times that force them to walk through the city at night.

Shiona McLeod

This is the norm for supermarket staff and other shop workers, delivery drivers, catering staff, rail workers, bus drivers, morning TV presenters, newscasters, journalists etc. etc. There are people in the world with 3am starts, and don't forget nightshift workers. What about hospital staff and care staff who work all sorts of odd shifts? The world doesn't stop at night unfortunately.

George Bathgate

Unfortunately it’s common practice for workers on the early shifts. People have been doing it for years. It’s not an early shift, it’s an M&S early shift!

William Penman

This is not a day shift, it is a night shift. People will have to get up at 2.30am to make a bus at 4am. It will mean them going to bed at 6pm to get a good 8-hour sleep. Although there are alot of jobs out there that need this early start, I don't think a food hall is one of them. It is time people stood up to this. Their big boss will not be there at 5am.

Ian MacLachlan

The supermarket bosses don’t care as they have big cars. So the staff that they don’t care about can go “Whistle Dixie”!

Franzy Lo

Well, my boss never cared when I had to leave during the night (almost every week) from Glasgow to anywhere in Scotland, England or worldwide. And travel alone during any time of the day! And I never thought to complain about this.

Eric Paton

The council say the Spaces for People are safe.

Georgie Gardiner

Jings, when people have change thrust upon them it’s normal to think of positives and negatives! If you are used to it, then bravo, but it’s new for some.

Pamela Ramsay

My partner has worked in the town centre for over 10 years starting at 4am and not once has he seen any disturbances or people staggering about the streets coming out of clubs etc. And nightclubs won't be opening for a while and pubs aren't allowed to stay open longer than 1am.

Julia Wilkie

All these folk saying there are plenty of trades th at have these working hours, yes there are, and people are aware of these working hours when they apply for the jobs. But 5am start times aren’t what these M&S staff signed up for when they joined, so they are entitled to have their say and complain!

Kim Reid

M&S have given staff personal alarms for many, many years. Late hours may suit some people and this should be taken in to consideration for each individual’s needs.

Neil Stenhouse

Get a grip. If they are not happy there are plenty of other jobs out there. I'm sure your job will be taken quickly by someone who wants/needs it.

Tracey Moohan

The majority of staff are female and have every right to feel worried. Edinburgh over the years isn’t the safest place. Princes Street is the destination but what about the starting points of the journey?

Nancy Craig

Other supermarket workers start at that time. I have two sons working for different supermarkets who both regularly start at 5am.

Christine Williamson

Hotel breakfast staff start at 7am, so 5am in retail seems unnecessary in the first place. I hope they are not introducing lone working at that hour.

Sandra Divitt

Next has had that shift for years. I did it for six years as Edinburgh Council won't let delivery vans onto Princes Street because of the trams after 7am, so most shops, unless they have a back delivery door ,have to be in this early.

Denise Mason

When I worked at two different M&S food stores we always started at 5am for deliveries coming in, sometimes getting a train first thing to Glasgow if you had to cover a store. Yes, it was dark and scary at times, but you just do it because it’s your job. Too many people moan about the slightest thing nowadays.

Marion Garland

I think most folk miss the point. Employees have no say in how a big company can change your conditions and if you do not sign you are out of work and unable to claim any unemployment benefit. What if you cannot start at this time or have no transport links, never mind walking the streets at that time? Any workers’ rights folk had are disappearing. Either sign or you are out. Not so nice for folk who worked hard for them during Covid.

Maria Thompson