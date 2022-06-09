your views online

Lorraine Blyth: Can we ask that he takes a very close look at Spaces for People. Many are ridiculous and some pose an actual danger to cyclists and pedestrians, especially those with mobility issues

Renée La Racineuse: Fix the potholes, scrap the trams, undo all the congestion-creating road restrictions, allow other vehicles into bus lanes outside peak hours, remove little-used cycle lanes and all the Spaces for People nonsense equals problem solved. Where do I send my invoice?

Colin Moss: Dream on. He's in favour of the trams extension, the Low Emissions Zone and more – and Spaces for People. It's Labour policy.

Scott Arthur is Edinburgh City Council’s new transport convener

Alan Davidson: He could start by removing the Spaces for People that were only meant to be temporary but became permanent by changing the name and treating the Edinburgh residents as fools.

Paul Burgess: He needs to get the city moving again. Never known it so congested by endless roadworks.

Devon Longstone: Any chance of traveling through town without feeling like you are driving down an old farm road? The potholes are horrendous!

Gordon Jackson: The important bit is that he looks like he wants an approach where people discuss things, not just dictate. Good luck to him because after the last incumbent’s belligerent attitude, this post is under intense scrutiny.

Stuart Young: We could possibly just revert to being able to travel through town without planters being in the middle of major junctions that are centuries old.

Wendy Bell: Bring back safe pavement parking. Floating car parking spaces are dangerous.

Belinda-Jane Sinclair:Just put it back to how it used to be when we could all understand and cope on the roads. I don’t go into Edinburgh anymore at all! It’s chaos and stressful. As a driver of 35-plus years I hate Edinburgh.

Dave Scott: The new transport convener ordered the removal of some bus lanes in his first week in office. Only a fool removes infrastructure for public transport, to make driving more attractive, and thinks that will solve the illegal levels of pollution and constant gridlock.

Paul Bailey: Councillor Arthur is no fool in listening to advice and removing a bus lane which is causing more problems than it solves. Why not wait and see how this administration listen to the public before making decisions?

Ian McWilliam: Lesley Macinnes did her best to destroy the roads in Edinburgh so it needs a massive U-turn.

Former council leader Adam McVey refused to move out of the leader’s office at the City Chambers for ten days after being ousted from the role following last month’s local elections – with one insider claiming he was dubbed “Adam McStay”.

Gary Jenkinson: Obviously thought he was untouchable, with a cushy job and now the toys out the pram. I didn't think he was good for Edinburgh anyway – he was another one with his own agenda. Hopefully the change in the administration will produce better.

Andrew Davidson: He sounds like a petulant child. He clearly doesn't realise he's an adult. Get the security guards to toss him out into the street.

Michael O Donnell: Ego bigger than his ability to do the job.

Navid Saberi: Was he not allocated office space in the underground overflowing toilet in the council building?

Gerard Malloy: Just had a feeling he would try to dig his heels in.

Quyen Lam: Squaters’ rights!

Ministers have been advised that they are legally able to undertake policy preparation work around a second independence referendum and a transfer of powers.

Anna Mosspaul: All very vague, can prepare, but does not address at all whether to actually carry out a referendum would be legal or not. Typical legal language, clear as mud.

Dave Workman: But they can't call a referendum. 2023? No chance.

Alastair Browne: How about they focus on the many things that actually matter as opposed to something that has no significant support?

