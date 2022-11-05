your views online

James Curran: She’s a grifter who’s going along to help her get her next job at some international NGO.

Philip Hartley: She’ll be playing second fiddle to Rishi. And competing with the Boris headline act.

Andrew R Bell: I thought that Nicola is the Prime Minister – oh, sorry got that wrong. Anyway, she's going to solve the climate problem at COP27 next week, then the entire world can relax and forget about it forever. Greta can stop campaigning.

Nicola Sturgeon will be heading to Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt for COP27

Ann Thomson: I wish she was Prime Minister. She has more common sense in her little finger than the last three clowns at Westminster put together.

Peter Lewis: The rest of the world knows she’s a politician on the sidelines. It’s Rishi who has the power over the world’s fifth largest economy, member of G7 etc etc. What doe Sturgeon have to say to Macron, Biden, Putin, India, China?

Rose Wilson: Nicola Sturgeon has a lot more understanding about what is going on in the world than anyone within the Westminster government. Those leaders you mention except for Putin would much rather listen to someone who knows what is going on rather than talk to people who are running this country to the ground.

Sandra Middleton: Nothing else to do. She’s ruined the NHS, education, transport, the economy, ferries etc.

Bill Mcewan: Scotland is responsible for 0.01 per cent of world CO2 emissions. I don’t think any response she can think of – if she can actually think of a pragmatic response – will make any difference.

Frank McKenna: Wonder if she will go swimming when there as she’s always in de Nile!

Russell Robertson-Harra: Well done. Representing Scotland and not a broken Britain.

Sheila Bowcock: She has no right to be there. Mind you, that won’t stop her.

Jimi Marshall: She is representing her own ego and we are paying for it,

Raymond Kerr: Bet she stamps her feet, hard, really hard to get attention whilst wasting more taxpayers’ money.

Graeme Thirde: I’d rather she focuses on the crises she has helped create in education, health and the law in Scotland than attempting to grandstand and push ideas that will do far more damage to this country than any climate change that we might be able to control.

Patricia Anderson: Scotland is already doing well on renewables. It's good that's she's going to the COP27 to show what Scotland is doing and to see how other countries are progressing.

Morag Clark: She's “determined” about a heck of a lot of things. Never seems to achieve much though.

Warm homes

Residents of Edinburgh’s conservation areas are to be asked their views on how the council can cut planning red tape to help make insulating homes easier.

Callum Rowley: I’ve always said there needs to be a logical balance when it comes to listed and conservation properties. They should be kept intact as much as possible but also take into account that real people live and work in them so should be able to accommodate energy-saving measures. Daftest one of all is insisting timber sash and case windows. If you can't tell the difference walking along the street there’s no reason why the same or similar style PVC could not be installed.

Gordon Mcgregor: It is possible to get double- and triple-glazed units that are wooden framed – they’re just stupid expensive. It’s things like doors and roof insulation, along with no practical ways to insulate walls, that cause the most grief.

Gordon Paton: First and foremost these were homes built for that purpose with the materials used at that time. The look is not that difficult to replicate but using modern materials that are superior.