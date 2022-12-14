- your views online

Council leaders have now submitted a claim to recoup most of their “Operation Unicorn” costs from the UK Treasury.

Iain Fisher: £600,000 for three days and it brought the city to a standstill. Not wanting to give the Spaces for People consultants any ideas, but given what you’ve spent on bollards and killing the city £60m a year is small change when using people and police to do a better job of traffic management. And it’s removable. Now the council transport team can be of some use.

Ash Mohammad: Edinburgh City Council will moan about anything. How many members of the public and tourists came to pay their respects, with a lot of business gained. Edinburgh was the centre of the world for the media.

The Queen's coffin leaves St Giles' Cathedral on its way to Edinburgh Airport to be flown to London

Graeme Robertson: It didn't cost the council anything – it cost the hard-pressed council tax-payers.

Ian Montgomery: See the arguments I had about this when I told people that Edinburgh Council would have to pay for it all – unionists were the first to claim that it was “lies – the monarchy pays for it”.

Lindsay Ross: What’s being a unionist got to do with it? They will get the majority of the money back. Remember Holyrood Palace produces a lot of tourist trade in Edinburgh. After 70 years pf service to the country I don’t have a problem with us paying for this. Look at how much we have wasted on a tram line in Edinburgh.

Craig Nelson: Holyrood Palace would bring in tourism with or without monarchs – the royal residences in France are still attractions yet there is no monarchy there so they get the income without the costs of keeping a parasitic family.

Tim Wight: Holyrood would operate as a Hello magazine tourist trap regardless of whether there were royals or not. The “tourist trade” nonsense about keeping the royals is evidentially not true. Countries that once had monarchies have a thriving tourist trade with palaces and museums that are run by the state and much more accessible since the monarchies concerned were deposed. The idea of an unelected head of state may appeal to you but arguing that the reason to keep them is tourism is inane. Paid for costumed actors would draw a bigger crowd than a private and infrequently seen elite, particularly in Scotland.

Adam Brock: Holyrood is not the palace of Versailles, it’s a relatively small plain palace. The contents belong to the Royal Collection, and the Queen’s Gallery – arguably the best changing exhibition in Edinburgh – is reliant on art and artefacts on loan from the royal family. If you broke with the monarchy I imagine they'd want their belongings back. You therefore might struggle to draw tourists into a large plain, empty house.

Barbara McCartney: The royals asked for it to be in Edinburgh so they should be helping towards the cost.

Ghost bus ban?

Councillors want to ban Edinburgh’s ghost bus under strict emission rules for the city centre.

Paul Cuthbert: As much as I’m opposed to the council’s constant war on motorists to earn cash, which is all they are after regardless of what anyone says… the company could just fit a new euro 6 engine to the bus. I know it’s costly but worth it in the long run surely.

Jon Walton: Grants were available to convert buses but Lothian used the entire fund on converting their vehicles, leaving smaller companies to find in excess off £50k for a conversion. The fact is Edinburgh doesn’t want any vehicles in the centre of town.

Derek Scott: Correct. There cannot be one rule for one and not for another. Taxis have to get changed and so should buses and motorbikes.

Steve Barnett: Part of the attraction is down to the vehicles they use – replace them and they will lose customers. It's on my to-do list, but only with the current vehicles.

Nadine Millican: Having driven behind one of these buses on quite of few occasions I can testify that they do generate quite a pungent exhaust emission. But if the rule is going to be that businesses who constantly run old vehicles in the city centre should not be covered by the exemption then the same will apply to companies who supply classic wedding cars etc. Where do you draw the line?

