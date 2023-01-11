your views online

The 27-year-old, who became one of the youngest Britons ever to win the lottery in 2013 after buying her first ever lucky dip ticket, makes the claim on the popular US talk show Dr Phil.

Ray Har: Eventually the media will leave her alone and she can hopefully enjoy her life. Must be really difficult to adjust. Pretty sure she probably supports various charities and organisations. Good luck to her.

John Robertson: I do feel that some of the abuse she gets is brutal. But at a time when most in the country are struggling financially, the last thing you ever want to read or see is someone saying publicly that they’re cursed for winning the lottery. Come on, how on Earth could anyone not think there wouldn’t be a backlash from that.

Jane Park wishes she'd never won the lottery - but how would you feel?

Shannon King: Money doesn't always equal happiness. Winning millions sounds great but I think as long as I have enough to be comfortable, fed, warm and housed etc I’m happy. I wouldn't want to win millions – money changes people and not always for the better. She could give the money away and use it to help other people.

Ingrid Duck: You can always give it to me and you can go do my 18-hour carer shifts instead if that makes you feel better. Happy to help!

Irene Wilson: If it’s true and she feels like that she could give what she has left and go back to her old life, you can live quietly out of the limelight. I can’t imagine that having money is not better than being skint where we have to work hard and pay household bills and families are toiling. If I won that money I would have made sure loads I knew had it and helped as many as I could. I hate seeing all the money wasted on holidays and drink and designer clothes you couldn’t wear amongst your poorer friends. Hope she thinks about what will make her happy now.

Mark Brady: Making the winner’s name public is a huge mistake. Just don’t do it. The winner deserves total privacy.

Steven Ritchie: Why not stop doing interviews etc and live life like before with a nice bank balance? Haters will hate but if you keep yourself to yourself you won’t hear from them.

Rose Cameron: It’s not the same as saving up for something then getting all excited when you get it.

Stuart Gallacher: She won't be as miserable as someone who can’t afford rent/mortgage or food or heating or even just to be able to enjoy themselves now and then.

Michelle Frew: She shouldn’t have told anyone and kept it to herself like I would if I’d won. That way no one will hassle you. You know who your real friends are when you win a large amount of money.

Sean Rodger: This was years ago. She needs to deal with it and move on in life.

Duncan Thomson: Money isn’t the problem – people are the issue.

Lewis Wood: Feel your pain, Jane. I just won a fiver on a scratchcard and now everyone’s at me for handouts.

Marion Garland: Courting publicity to moan about winning when folk are cold and hungry is not going to get sympathy. Me, I would be an extremely happy anonymous human being.

Lauren Whitelaw: It’s ridiculous how badly Jane is treated because she managed to get lucky and win the lottery.

Green belt protected

An attempt to build 500 houses on green belt land at Cammo has failed after an eleventh-hour appeal was thrown out by the Scottish Government.

Kyle Robertson: There should be a pause on all housebuilding in Edinburgh until the residents who are already here can see a doctor, dentist or even drive their car without bursting a tyre on a pothole.

Jai Mackenzie: What about those residents in homeless accommodation, B&Bs etc who are waiting for somewhere to live? All I ever hear is people already in houses moaning about new houses being built. Yet we have a housing crisis in Edinburgh.