Liam Rudden: Three theatrical Hot Tickets not to be missed in Edinburgh in 2019

SEEING a fair bit of theatre as I do, I’m often asked which shows coming to Edinburgh are worth seeing.

I can understand why too. With some tickets now costing in excess of £100 a pop it’s only natural to want some sort of guarantee that you’re in for a good night.

Of course, nothing is ever a given. Individuals have very different tastes and not every production lives up to its promise.

So I always pick my ‘Hot Tickets’ with the following caveat; These are the shows I intend to see, based on the quality of cast and creatives involved, as well as a just a touch of gut instinct.

With that in mind, here are three shows I reckon it’s worth booking ahead for, now.

Abigail’s Party is a classic. Mike Leigh’s 1977 suburban comedy of manners satirising the aspirations of the ‘new middle class’ remains a favourite of the BBC’s Play for Today series.

April sees a new production tour to The King’s (16-20 April) with Jodie Prenger as Beverley, the part created by Alison Steadman in the original production.

She is joined by Emmerdale’s Vicky Binns and Daniel Casey, best known as DS Gavin Troy in Midsomer Murders.

Join them in 1970’s suburbia where a heady mix of free-flowing cocktails, classic disco and cheese and pineapple sticks fuel tensions and tempers.

Now iconic, this modern classic is one bitter-sweet comedy not to miss.

The Rocky Horror Show is a tried and tested musical, albeit one you’ll either love or hate, there’s no middle ground.

Richard O’Brien’s legendary rock ‘n’ roll romp returns to The Playhouse (28 October-2 November) with Blue singer and Hollyoaks actor Duncan James donning the cloak and stilettos of Frank ‘n’ Furter and Kristian Lavercombe who reprises his role as Riff Raff, following more than 1,300 performances around the world.

The story of two squeaky clean college kids - Brad and his fiancée Janet - who by a twist of fate find themselves in the creepy mansion of the charismatic Dr Frank’n’Furter, expect timeless classics like Sweet Transvestite, Damn It Janet, and of course, the pelvic-thrusting Time Warp.

Another highlight of the Capital’s 2019 theatre calendar is sure to be the Royal Lyceum’s premiere of Local Hero (19 March-20 April), based on the screenplay of the original film, written and directed by Bill Forsyth.

A wry comedy about a man who sets out to buy a beach, but ends up losing his heart to a village, Forsyth’s magical Local Hero takes to the stage with new music and songs by the legendary Mark Knopfler.

The film has long been treasured by a generation, viewed by many as a defining moment in Scottish storytelling, so this collaboration between its creators and the Lyceum’s David Greig is a must see.