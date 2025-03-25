Livingston Constituency MP to pull the brakes on illegal use of off-road bikes

Gregor Poynton, MP for the Livingston constituency, is taking action to address the growing problem of off-road bike misuse by launching a community survey to gather residents' views across West Lothian.

The survey, now live on his Facebook page, follows a surge in complaints from constituents about the impact of these vehicles.

Commenting Poynton said:“I’m hearing from growing numbers of people who are facing problems with off-road bikes in their towns and villages. In some cases bikes are just a noisy nuisance but in others the reckless use of them is damaging property and even putting lives at risk.

“Often, young people are riding the bikes under age, illegally, in pedestrian areas without any consideration for the safety of those around them. Whether parents with pushchairs, people out shopping or others commuting to and from work, they shouldn’t be forced to take cover because a dirt bike comes flying through a vennel or across a playing field. It needs to stop.

“Police Scotland and the local council are already putting a great deal of time, effort and resource into tackling the issue, but I want to help gather as much information as possible to aid their work. I want to find the hotspots for trouble and determine the biggest headaches facing constituents.

“I’d also urge residents to help us in dealing with the bikes. If people out there know who is responsible for the misuse of them on their estate or in their village they should speak out. They can contact the Police on 101 or speak anonymously to Crime stoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Hopefully if we all work together, we’ll be able to make sure any off-road bikes in the local area are used legally, responsibly and at appropriate times and in appropriate locations.”

Residents are encouraged to share their views by completing the survey on Gregor Poynton MP's Facebook page or by contacting his office directly via email at [email protected] or by calling 01506 243 507.

The survey can be completed online at:https://www.facebook.com/GregorPoyntonLabour