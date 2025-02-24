Livingston constituency MP welcomes transformational investment in Grangemouth

Gregor Poynton, MP for the Livingston constituency, has welcomed the UK Government’s commitment to invest £200 million in Grangemouth as part of a major effort to secure its long-term future and create new opportunities in Scotland’s industrial heartland.

The investment, announced by Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Scottish Labour Conference in Glasgow, will be delivered through the National Wealth Fund and aims to unlock private sector investment to ensure Grangemouth remains a hub for clean energy and skilled jobs.

Alongside this, the UK Government has confirmed a ‘Training Guarantee’ for Grangemouth refinery workers, ensuring that anyone who wants skills training at a local college will be fully supported. This initiative will help workers transition into new, well-paid jobs with local employers.

Gregor Poynton MP said:

Gregor Poynton MP speaking at Scottish Labour Party Conference in Glasgow where the PM made the Grangemouth announcement.

"This investment is a game-changer for Grangemouth and the wider area, including the Livingston constituency. Many of my constituents work at the refinery or in businesses that depend on its future, and this announcement is a clear commitment to supporting them.

“We’ve already seen Labour take decisive action to protect key industries across the UK, and this is another example of how we are delivering for Scotland. By working with the Scottish Government and the private sector, we will ensure that Grangemouth remains a centre for skilled jobs and innovation for generations to come."

The UK Government is also working alongside the Scottish Government on existing commitments to strengthen the region’s economy, including:

The £100 million Falkirk and Grangemouth Growth Deal, supporting local energy projects and economic growth.A £1.5 million Project Willow feasibility study, identifying new industrial opportunities for the Grangemouth site.

Gregor Poynton MP with Scottish Labour Party Leader Anas Sarwar.

Tailored career and skills support, delivered by DWP and DESNZ, to help refinery workers secure new employment.

The findings of Project Willow, which will outline potential long-term industrial opportunities at Grangemouth, are expected to be published in the coming months.