Martyn Day MP is a Disability Confident Committed Employer
By registering as a Disability Confident Committed Employer Martyn Day has signalled his continuing pledge to making his offices both in parliament and in Linlithgow and East Falkirk accessible and welcoming to disabled people, and to ensuring that no barriers stand in the way of potential.
Martyn Day, MP for Linlithgow and East Falkirk, said:
“I was delighted to renew my commitment as a Disability Confident Committed Employer, and pledge to continue doing everything possible to ensure that people with disabilities are afforded every opportunity in the workplace and fulfil their full potential.
“It is vital that we do everything we can to support those with a disability into employment and I’m proud to join many amazing businesses in the local area who do so much to ensure that those with disabilities get the employment opportunities they deserve.
“I know personally how valuable a diverse and inclusive workforce can be.
“I would encourage every organisation, big or small, to become Disability Confident and support disabled people to unlock their full potential.”
The Disability Confident scheme launched in 2013. There are currently about 20,000 employers signed up, which is less than 2% of employers in the UK.
Under the Equality Act 2010 (DDA 1995 in Northern Ireland), a person is disabled and or has a disability if they have a physical or mental impairment that has a substantial, long-term adverse effect on their ability to carry out day-to-day activities.