MP Gregor Poynton champions industrial strategy to boost Livingston economy

Gregor Poynton, MP for the Livingston constituency, has called for a bold and ambitious industrial strategy to drive economic growth and create high-quality jobs in West Lothian and beyond.

Speaking in the House of Commons as part of a key debate on government spending, Gregor spoke on the urgent need for investment, stability, and long-term planning to unlock the UK’s economic potential.

Gregor Poynton, a member of the Business and Trade Select Committee, highlighted that years of instability and underfunding have led to sluggish growth across the UK. However, during the committee’s recent evidence-gathering sessions with businesses, trade unions, and industry leaders, he found widespread optimism—provided the government delivers clear, coherent policies.

“There is huge potential in Livingston and across Scotland. With the right industrial strategy, we can fully harness the nation’s strengths in renewables, green technology, manufacturing, and financial services. That means well-paid, secure jobs for people in our community,” Mr Poynton said.

He pointed to Scotland’s renewables sector as a prime example of where a strong industrial strategy could make a difference. Investment in wind power, hydrogen production, sustainable aviation fuel, and battery technology could bring new opportunities to West Lothian, ensuring the area remains at the forefront of the green economy.

The Livingston constituency MP also criticised the failure of previous Tory and SNP governments—both in Westminster and Holyrood—to adequately support businesses and industry. He contrasted this with the Labour government’s decisive action to secure the future of Grangemouth, a key industrial site in Scotland, with a £200 million investment from the National Wealth Fund.

“This is what a government that supports business and workers looks like. Grangemouth is a vital hub, and our commitment to investment and training will ensure it remains a centre of economic activity for years to come,” Mr Poynton added.

He committed to continuing to work with local businesses, workers, and industry leaders to ensure Livingston benefits from the UK’s industrial strategy, creating new opportunities for local people and strengthening the regional economy.