Mystery over the £200,000 payment for a footbridge to Calton Hill in Edinburgh

An intriguing detail emerged in a council discussion yesterday about an extension to the Omni Centre on Picardy Place, writes Evening News columnist Councillor John McLellan.

When the agreement to build the complex was struck in 1999, the council demanded £200,000 to pay for a footbridge over to Calton Hill, but planning officers had no record of whether the money was ever paid.

The deal was that if the bridge wasn’t built the council would return the money, but again no one knew if it had been reclaimed or refunded.

There will no doubt be a straightforward explanation, but all we know for certain is there is no bridge.

