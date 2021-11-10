Readers' letters: Better security would encourage more cyclists

Back in July I Tweeted a conversation with a Morningside neighbour about Spaces for People. They suggested not getting their bikes nicked would be a much better incentive to get them and their children cycling rather than segregated cycle lanes.

As one of our teenagers had his brand new £300, locked, bike stolen from a stairwell I could easily sympathise, but my Tweet attracted considerable criticism that had me described as a “motorhead”.

This rankled as I recently visited Copenhagen for a wedding and loved the cycle culture. I even gave much thought to how this culture could be created in Edinburgh and came up with the following four initiatives:

Improve bike security, Introduce cycling proficiency tests at schools, remove Edinburgh hills and finally, improve the Scottish climate.

Maybe all four aren’t feasible but at least two of these are well within the city council’s realm and a ready way to get the most fervent “motorhead” pedalling.

Christopher Cowdy, Edinburgh.

CI reports should be published in full

The Care Inspectorate (CI) has reported on the complaint made by the health minister, Humza Yousaf, and his wife about a nursery in Dundee not accepting their daughter.

Racial discrimination has been alleged as the reason. The CI upheld the complaint, but, it seems, not on grounds of discrimination.

Criticism was made of the nursery’s admission procedure and communication with prospective families. Mr Yousaf may feel vindicated, but he brought a serious charge of ethnic bias and it seems it has not been upheld.

This has become a murky episode that is not yet ended. The nursery’s proprietors are consulting lawyers about the CI’s decision. Parents who are clients of the nursery support them.

The problem is that, some years ago, the decision was taken not to publish the CI’s findings in detail. In this high profile case, would it not be just to all parties for the CI’s judgment to be published in full?

Jill Stephenson, Edinburgh.

RNIB steps in to help Santa help kids

With the festive season nearly upon us, Santa and his elves are already busy getting everything prepared to make sure every child has a magical Christmas.

As always, Santa is expecting to receive millions of letters from children all over the world with asks of what they’d like to receive in their stockings on Christmas Day.

To make sure that every child can read his reply, Santa has teamed up with the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) to make his letters available in accessible formats, including braille, audio and large print, for children who have a vision impairment.

Last year, the elves sent 1465 letters from Santa to blind and partially sighted children across the UK, helping them experience the same magic of Christmas as sighted children.

If you know a child who has a vision impairment and who would love to receive a letter from Santa, please send their Christmas letter to: Santa Claus, RNIB, Northminster House, Northminster, Peterborough, PE1 1YN.

Santa has also gone digital! Email [email protected] by Wednesday 22 December for an email response with a large print attachment. Letters can also be requested through RNIB’s website at www.rnib.org.uk/santa. On behalf of all at RNIB, we wish you a Merry Christmas!