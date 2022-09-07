Readers' letters: Hearts & Minds make a big difference

After learning about them and the extraordinary work they do through their Elderflower program, helping those with dementia, I have sought to help and support them in every way possible.

My dear mother suffered through Alzheimer's disease, while I was her carer. Where we lived there was no program like Hearts & Minds to be a blessing and light for my mom. I wish there had been.

I am grateful for and inspired by the amazing work of Hearts & Minds and all they do to bring joy and light to so many. And I am inspired by Phyllis Logan, whose life, work, advocacy efforts and kindness are a light in this world.

As an American, proud of her Scottish ancestry, I am grateful. May we all try and do our bit, shine a light and pay kindness forward.

Michelle Lindsey, Charleston, USA.

It’s time to vall a ban on cold calling now

Almost half the population has had a cold call or text about making a personal injury claim in the past year, and MPs now have a chance to put a stop to it.

The Data Protection and Digital Information Bill is currently being debated in Parliament and we are calling on MPs to include an amendment to ban cold calling outright.

Cold calls for personal injury are tasteless and intrusive. Most of the people who are contacted in this way are left feeling disgusted, annoyed and anxious, according to a YouGov survey commissioned by APIL. The survey also found that 88 per cent of adults in the UK support a total ban on cold calls and texts from companies who tout for injury claims. Current rules on cold calling have not prevented the exploitation of vulnerable people. Now is the time for MPs to act.

John McQuater, President, Association of Personal Injury Lawyers

Wasted funds could have paid wage rise

With local councils starved of funds to pay for SNP government failures, is it any wonder they cannot afford to give workers a deserved rise?

Nicola Sturgeon has now decided to ride to the rescue and meet with Union leaders to resolve the council workers’ pay dispute. She must have identified money allocated to projects that will never be spent. If she can’t increase the offer outlined by John Swinney, then what’s the point?

Where has all the money gone under SNP? Some examples I recall are - the ferry fiasco, malicious prosecution of Rangers directors, hospitals in Glasgow and Edinburgh delayed and unfit, Lochaber aluminium smelter guarantee, bicycle loans, new Stock Exchange, Named Person Scheme, numerous IT failures, not for profit electric and gas company, selling Scotwind seabed rights for much less than elsewhere, failed education reforms, failed Police Scotland merger, unisex toilets in every government building, foreign embassies.

If only we could have a competent government with better priorities.

Alastair Murray, Edinburgh.

Gone with the wind

The latest Scottish Government energy report I can find says “In 2019, Scotland generated over 19,000 GWh via onshore wind” and “This is the equivalent of powering all of Scotland's homes for approximately two years”.

As the wind is free the layman could reasonably ask why energy bills have more than trebled. Is the government disingenuous with its claims?

Geoff Moore, Alness, Highland.

