Readers' letters: Increasing awareness of overdose dangers

Police officers in Forth Valley have been trained to use naloxone to reverse the effects of an opioid-related overdose. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Increasing awareness of overdose dangers

International Overdose Awareness Day is a global event held on 31 August each year around the world and aims to raise awareness of overdose and reduce the stigma of a drug-related death.

It also acknowledges the grief felt by families and friends remembering those who have died or had permanent injury as a result of a drug overdose.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 10am on Tuesday people will gather in front of Holyrood alongside the first Overdose Prevention Mobile Service in the UK.

There will be demonstrations of how this service works, how to recognise an overdoseand support that is available.This will be followed by messages being read out for people who have lost someone to overdose and speakers who have direct experience of near fatal overdose, followed by a wreath laying and a minute's silence.

The ‘War on Drugs’ is no such thing, it's a war on people, often falling upon the most vulnerable in society and heart wrenchingly often children and younger people.

Nicola Sturgeon has admitted she took her eye off the ball, with drug deaths in Scotland shamefully increasing year on year under the SNP’s watch and in 2020 almost four times that in England.

The FM said the latest figures are Scotland's shame; no Nicola, they are your shame and that of your government .

This Tuesday affords a fantastic opportunity to come together to make our views known while marking this important annual event and now ever more more with so much poignancy in Scotland.

Douglas McBean, Edinburgh.

Covid travel

On the day Scotland recorded its highest ever number of Covid cases, the SNP transport minister announced seven additional countries that could travel to Scotland without quarantine.

It beggars belief that we are repeating the same mistakes over and over again. As we head towards 11,000 deaths the Scottish government must act now.

David Watson, Leith.

Price of Union

Ian Murray (News, August 26) says ‘we’ have come together to support each other over Covid and talks of ‘prosperity’ within the Union.

But the UK has the highest rate of Covid deaths in Europe, with the most vulnerable taking the brunt of the pandemic.

The UK also does badly economically compared to northern European countries. Brexit, opposed in Scotland but supported by the Labour party, is right now resulting in shortages including food and massive damage to Scottish exports and jobs.

Public services are also threatened. Following Brexit, Westminster rides over the devolution settlement. They have gone far in privatising the NHS in England.

Seventy per cent of voters believe the Scottish government would do a better job of running the economy than the UK government.

Pol Yates, Edinburgh.

Waste paper

I received a letter today from the council about the new parking controls in Maxwell Street.

I just wanted to state my annoyance about the quality of the paper used and the fact that a second sheet was used for four lines.

Cheaper paper could be used and these lines could easily have been incorporated in the first sheet. What a waste of paper especially when they state: "We're changing our letters. We're printing most of them in black. This is part of our spending and saving plans." across the foot of the letter.