Say no to Trump – Lorna Slater MSP

Scottish Green Party co-leader Lorna Slater

Thousands of people have already signed our petition telling the Prime Minister to dump Donald Trump and cancel his visit to Scotland.

There is no way he should be welcomed by any government that claims to be progressive and inclusive. Trump is a convicted felon and political extremist who has shown a complete lack of respect for human rights and democracy in America and around the world.

He is no ally of our country and Scotland’s vision for a fairer and more equal world. No matter where you sit on the political spectrum, we can all agree that we condemn any man who has bragged about sexually assaulting women.

His Vice President has attacked the democratic system of Scotland when he lied about the buffer zone bill Scottish Green MSP Gillian Mackay led through Parliament, and his former billionaire bestie Elon Musk has spread misinformation about our country online, as well as other far right conspiracy theories.

At home, Donald Trump has sent troops onto the streets to threaten his own citizens, he is constructing a concentration camp in Florida and he has underfunded crucial services which have already cost the lives of working-class people. America is in turmoil.

Not to mention his contempt for international law by repeatedly welcoming Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu to Washington. A man who has an open arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court hanging over him for committing war crimes and celebrating the collective punishment of innocent civilians in Gaza and the West Bank.

It is not only Keir Starmer who is rolling out the red carpet – John Swinney will meet with Donald Trump this week which we believe is completely out of step with Scotland’s values. Swinney’s invite is an outstretched hand to Trump’s far right government, which has called for the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in Gaza, threatened the territorial integrity of our allies in Canada and Greenland, and has betrayed our neighbours in Ukraine at a time of urgent need.

Swinney's government has also shown a total disregard for our environment and for basic human rights like reproductive rights.

The Scottish Greens have long called for an investigation into Trump’s finances in Scotland through an Unexplained Wealth Order. Alongside his many other faults, Trump is a deeply unpredictable man and the suggestion that we need to charm him to protect Scotland’s economy is a deeply dangerous one.

This cannot be allowed to remain unchallenged and it certainly can’t be rewarded.

I’m sure that on our streets it will be very clear, but our Government must take a stand – Trump is not welcome here.