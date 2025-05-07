Scotland is home to three of the most dog friendly destinations in the UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The idea of the UK being a nation of dog lovers is far from a new one, with 36% of households in the country home to canine companions1. For the vast majority of dog owners their pets are part of their family, which means taking them into consideration when it comes to family holidays.

While there’s always the option for pet sitters, leaving them with family, or putting them up in a kennel, some can’t bear to leave them behind. In fact, there’s 11,000 searches for 'dog friendly holidays’ every month in the UK2. It’s clear that many want their dogs to be a part of their getaway, which is why it’s important that the holiday caters to your four legged friends too.

But which locations in the UK make for the most dog friendly holiday destination? That’s exactly what cottage holiday providers cottages.com set out to discover when creating their Dog Friendly Staycation Index, ranking towns across the country on these six categories:

Accredited veterinary practices

Reported lost and stolen dog

Average traffic flow

Dog friendly eateries

Harmful plants sightings

Accessible green spaces

dog friendly destinations

The Puppies of Penzance

Taking the top spot with a winning score, Penzance, Cornwall, is officially the most dog friendly holiday spot in the UK. The standout stats for the area include a grand total of zero harmful plants sightings and a tied for highest 15 accessible green spaces, giving you plenty of parks and trails for your dog to enjoy safely! Sites like Tremenheere Sculpture Gardens and Trengwainton Garden are filled with art, history, and floral displays for you to immerse yourself in, while your dog gets to experience sights and smells that will provide them with plenty of enrichment.

Dumfries is for the dogs

Placing second with a score of 96.79 is the historic town of Dumfries, Scotland, with its scenic beaches, lush forests, and green spaces making for an ideal family getaway destination. Dumfries is home to the highest number of accredited veterinary practices on the list, so you can be safe in the knowledge that there’s a number of good hands nearby, if they’re needed. The town also tied with Penzance for the highest accessible green spaces, with areas like Drumlanrig Castle being surrounded by beauty for both you and your dog to explore. Dumfries wasn’t the only Scottish location on the list either, with Pitlochry and Fort William taking the 9th and 10th spots to cement the country as a dog friendly hotspot.

Whitby welcomes all

Rounding out the top 3, Whitby, North Yorkshire, is one of the most iconic coastal towns in the UK. Most famously known for the abbey ruins along with being one of the key locations in Bram Stoker’s Dracula, it should now be known as a haven for family holidays with the dog. Whitby plays host to 43 dog friendly eateries, more than anywhere else on the list, giving you plenty of options when it comes to deciding dinner plans or even just stopping off for a snack! Coffee lovers can relax with their canine companions in locations like Sherlocks Coffee Shop, while chippies like Mister Chips allow you to experience Whitby’s famous cuisine with your dog by your side.

Peak your interest

The Peak District may not have topped the list, but it did manage to take two spots in the top 10 overall. Matlock and Bakewell are both staycation favourites, and it turns out that these two destinations are also amazing choices when it comes to bringing the family dog along too! Both scoring highly for dog friendly eateries, green spaces, and average traffic flow, these towns are the perfect place to reconnect with nature alongside your faithful companion.

Deepak Shukla, CEO of Pets Let’s Travel3 has shared his top tips for spotting a dog friendly location:

“When planning a staycation with a dog, owners should choose destinations with secure, pet-safe environments, think enclosed gardens, nearby parks, and accessible vet services. Not all ‘dog-friendly’ accommodations are equal, so it's important to ask about restrictions, fees, and on-site amenities like dog beds or fenced areas. Reading reviews can help identify truly pet-welcoming spots near dog-friendly trails, beaches, or restaurants. Apps like "Bring Fido" or tips from local vets and online communities are great resources for discovering places that welcome dogs.

To keep dogs comfortable, maintain familiar routines and bring comforting items like a favourite toy or blanket. Packing essentials, portable bowls, vet records, calming sprays, and a basic first-aid kit, helps prevent stress and emergencies. Owners should avoid overestimating their pet’s stamina and stay alert to environmental risks during outings. Ideal activities include relaxed hikes, beach paddles, and visits to dog-friendly cafés, ensuring the experience is safe, fun, and enriching for both dog and owner.”

