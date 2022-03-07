Scottish national anthem - your views online

Flower of Scotland is a popular choice of Scottish anthem

June F Jamieson

I Will Go by the Corries is a beautiful but haunting song about the Highland clearances.

Allyson Harper

Flower of Scotland, makes me emotional when the rugby is on even though I now live in Yorkshire.

Ashley Pragnell

Highland Cathedral. Best UK national anthem is Land of my Fathers. It’s sung with real passion and meaning. Whereas Flower of Scotland is a nationalist jingle.

Leanne Barkly

How about a world anthem - Don't Worry, Be Happy. We are only here once.

Andrew Tully

Sunshine on Leith makes the hairs on the back of your neck stand up.

Euan Robert Macpherson Brown

IMHO there are only two contenders. Freedom Come Aw Ye by Hamish Henderson is my favourite as a national anthem. Alternatively the obvious choice is Scots Wha Hae, claimed to be the oldest recorded Scottish military tune, played at Bannockburn and at Orleans in 1429 by the Scots fighting with Joan of Arc against England (still played by the French army as a March). Great tune but the lyrics need updated.

Euan Cameron

It hasn't been written yet! Please can someone write something, happy, spirited and uplifting and in keeping with the times we live in. Stop raking up the past. Get away from the shortbread tin lid stuff!

Graeme Melvin

Scotland the Brave, Caledonia or Highland Cathedral - anything would be be better than Flower of Scotland.

Rob Donald

Big Country - Fields of Fire!

Frank O'Donnell

Caledonia, from the TV advert Caledonia Best in 2012. What a fantastic version, everyone should listen to this.

Laird Ronald Simpson

I don’t mind Flower of Scotland. Please please don’t sing it to bagpipes. Although I love the pipes, Flower of Scotland is sung like a lament, it needs a bit beat to it.

Maureen Kane

The Irish and Welsh anthems are so stirring, your heart raises a beat -proud defian, Gaelic. Flower of Scotland is so old hat.

Tam Kerr

In live concert Paul Weller asked the audience to please stand up for the national anthem and blasted out Town Called Malice – that’s good enough for me.

Catriona Young

Flower of Scotland was written and performed by Roy Williamson in 1967, he is one part of the band the Corries.

Roddy Watson

The tune From Now On from the musical The Greatest Showman, with new words written by the Proclaimers but must include the line “Like an Anthem in my Heart”. Perfect!

Clara Macleod

"Stand Together" by Johnny Jardine. It was written as an alternative national anthem, but ended up being one of the Tartan Army songs at the 1998 World Cup instead.

Willie Bennett

Scotland Forever….Sydney Devine.

Rennie Kay

I Can Feel It, by The Silencers – great song, used to be Sportscene theme!

Peter Skelly

Caledonia sung by Frankie Miller. I weep when I hear it.

Bryan Weatherston

Yes Sir, I Can Boogie.

Charlie McGrigor

FoS is all about defeat and how miserable we are. Scotland The Brave gets my vote.

Maureen Binfield

I loved the Corries and saw them in the Usher Hall in the early 70s.

Ewan Mclay

Scotland does not have an official national anthem, so for me it's Flower of Scotland or The Dawning of the Day by the Corries.

John Conrad Fuller

Runrig every time - Flower of Scotland, Loch Lomond and Somewhere.

Matthew Millar

Fergus Sings the Blues by Deacon Blue. Absolute tune!

Paul Slater

Young At Heart by the Bluebells, because that's what we Scots are about.

Douglas Sykes

A nation chooses it's national anthem. Some people criticise "Flower of Scotland", but you only have to watch the reaction of people when it's sung, it certainly gets people joining in. Isn't that what a national anthem should do?

Richard Stewart

Donald Where’s Your Troosers? by Andy Stewart.

Gary Sibbald

The Barren Rocks Of Aden.

